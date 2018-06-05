‘Bachelorette’ Star Becca Kufrin Said ‘Good Riddance,’ Returned Ring From Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Becca Kufrin recently finished filming her season of the Bachelorette on ABC. The road to get there was painful for viewers to watch, especially because her breakup with Arie Luyendyk Jr. was filmed for everyone to see. Despite all of that happening on television, Kufrin was excited to look for love again.

Last night, Becca Kufrin appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about her season of the Bachelorette. According to Entertainment Tonight, she revealed that the ring Arie Luyendyk Jr. gave her when he proposed to her was given back to him. There was no selling the ring, or any other rituals to get back at him for making their breakup public. Kufrin removed the ring during their televised split and that was it. Jimmy Kimmel wanted to know if Luyendyk Jr. still had the ring, but Becca wasn’t able to answer that because she didn’t know.

While sitting on stage with the talk show host, Becca Kufrin was asked about why she wasn’t wearing an engagement ring. She recently confirmed she had found love on the Bachelorette, but obviously can’t elaborate on the details. The ring and the man will both be a surprise, but there have already been rumblings about who wins Kufrin’s heart at the end. Because of her contract, she isn’t allowed to talk about what happens in the season or who wins the show during her press tour.

Another big reveal happened when Becca Kufrin talked about how Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham showed up during the filming of her season. No details were given other than the conversation with her ex did happen at some point. It is unclear what the purpose was, especially given that Burnham was waiting outside as the conversation occurred. The drama was so intense after the breakup, another meeting raised some red flags among fans.

As the new season of the Bachelorette plays out, Becca Kufrin is excited to share her journey. Announcing her as the new Bachelorette was something that fans were excited about, especially given what the network had allowed to be filmed and aired. Kufrin reacting to news that Arie Luyendyk Jr. was dumping her to win Lauren Burnham back evoked plenty of emotions. Now that it is known she has found someone who she believes is the one, Becca is beaming with happiness. It looks like she will finally get her happily ever after despite the bumps in the road.