Shawn Mendes Brings A Little Hogwarts To ‘Carpool Karaoke’ With James Corden

The 'In My Blood' singer shared a fun therapy session with the late night host.

Singer Shawn Mendes hitched a ride with James Corden for his latest round of “Carpool Karaoke” on The Late Late Show which aired on Monday, June 4. The musician and songwriter had a fun ride around Los Angeles as he and Corden sang some of Mendes’ greatest hits and spread a little Harry Potter magic.

The 11-minute segment featured a medley of some of the singer’s best-known songs, including “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” “In My Blood,” “Mercy,” “Treat You Better,” and “Lost in Japan.” The twosome spoke about Mendes’ career, his personal life, and his obsession with the Harry Potter series of books and films during their jaunt around town.

Mendes revealed to Corden that he had just bought his own home, moving out of his parents’ house. “I live in Toronto now. I have my own place—finally,” the singer said during the bit. He remarked that being a homeowner “sucked” at first. He didn’t like the aspects of “cooking for yourself and cleaning your house.”

The singer then remarked there was “actually something kind of nice” about being able to take care of yourself. Corden caught Mendes in a lie when he remarked that although he did “a little bit” of cleaning, his mom still pitched in. “My mom still helps a lot. The thing is, she won’t let me not have that happen. That’s the thing.”

Corden also cornered Mendes about his Harry Potter obsession. “I have a whole book at home that I wrote all the spells in and stuff. I love the magic of the stories, and the wands and the little weird candies that make you turn into a lion and stuff,” said the singer.

Mendes then spilled to The Late Late Show host that he was dumbstruck when he met one of the stars of the Harry Potter film series, Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger in the films.

“I was definitely sweating a bit but I think I played it cool. I think it was good. I’m a fan. I like it, but I’m not crazy obsessed with it.”

As a finale to their road trip, Corden took the Canadian heartthrob to a local ice rink where the host remarked he had never played ice hockey. Corden quipped of his attempt at the sport, “This is a mistake. I don’t want to do this. This is a terrible idea. I’ve never been so uncomfortable.” The two played a friendly game of beginner hockey where Mendes shot the puck and Corden played goalie. When it was all over, Corden remarked to the cameras and Mendes, “That’s my first and last time playing ice hockey.”