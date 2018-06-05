Tamra Judge And Shannon Beador Reunite Ahead Of ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13 Premiere Date

Shannon Beador shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and Tamra Judge on Instagram.

Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador were together on Monday for a gallery shoot for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

On Instagram on June 4, Beador shared a closeup photo of herself and her co-star and told fans that whatever it was that she and Barney were working on was for the highly anticipated 13th season of the Bravo reality show.

“Behind the scenes with my pal @tamrajudge #galleryshoot #season13 #rhoc,” Beador wrote in the caption of her image.

Around the same time, Judge shared a photo of herself and Kelly Dodd on Instagram, revealing that they were enjoying drinks together.

As fans well know, viewers of the series have been waiting on the edge of their seats for a trailer and premiere date for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County for weeks, but so far, Bravo TV has remained completely silent in regard to when that will be coming. That said, Real Housewives creator Andy Cohen did recently tell a fan on Twitter that the trailer was not yet ready to be shared.

Although fans might be left waiting for a trailer for a couple more weeks, they did recently receive confirmation that Beador, Judge, Dodd, and Vicki Gunvalson would all be returning to the show for Season 13. As for the rest of the Season 12 housewives, including Lydia McLaughlin, Peggy Sulahian, and Meghan King Edmonds, they announced months ago that Season 12 would be their last.

In other Real Housewives of Orange County news, Lalate shared a report in regard to the premiere date of Season 13 at the end of last month, claiming the date has been set for Monday, July 9 at 9 p.m.

According to the outlet, Bravo TV is planning to officially announce the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 premiere date as early as this week. As they explained, the network has been known to announce premiere dates for their shows about 30 days prior to the decided upon date, which means that an announcement could come at any moment.

As fans wait for the new season, they will soon be treated to a Bravo TV special about the women of the show, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Kelly Dodd, and Shannon Beador, which will showcase each of the women’s reality television journeys.

The Real Housewives Of Orange County: How They Got Here will air on Bravo TV on Monday, June 11 at 9 p.m.