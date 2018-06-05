Reese Witherspoon And ‘Big Little Lies’ Cast Have A Girls Night Out At A Bowling Alley

The Big Little Lies cast is not all work and no play, at least if you ask them. While most of us are stationed at home on a Sunday night preparing for the grueling work week ahead of us, the cast of Big Little Lies is partying it up at the bowling alley. Over the weekend, Reese Witherspoon, along with her Big Little Lies co-stars Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley and Nicole Kidman all came together for a casual night out for some PG fun at a local bowling alley, as reported by E!

Reese shared the fun girls night out on her Instagram where the cast and Reese all posed together holding their bowling balls. The girls reportedly got to spend some much-needed girl time together bowling, playing pool and even got to have some beer. Witherspoon let her followers know that when it comes to the cast members of Big Little Lies, there’s nothing but love between everyone, captioning the photo, “We work and we play!” during the group’s game night. “Bowl-a-Rama party with the ladies of #BigLittleLies! @nicolekidman #MerylStreep @shailenewoodley.” Witherspoon’s co-star Kidman also commented on the girls night out adding, “Sunday night fun with our amazing #BigLittleLies crew.”

Two days ago, Witherspoon went to go support her Big Little Lies co-star Woodley who stars in the new film, Adrift. Witherspoon praised Woodley for her performance and the movie itself in the caption.

“What a night at the movies! @adriftmovie Blew me away!! Seeing this incredible true story, i was on the edge of my seat, cheering on @shailenewoodley & @mrsamclaflin who are stuck adrift on a sailboat in the Pacific Ocean. Shailene is outstanding in a rare performance of woman vs. nature that is not to be missed. You must see this movie!!”

Three days ago, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, per Daily Mail, Witherspoon was spotted showing off her sportier side while filming the second season of Big Little Lies. Paparazzi snapped several photos of the 42-year-old actress on set at the Pebble Beach golf course located in California. Witherspoon was spotted shooting a scene for Season 2 which called for her character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie, to go golfing, which explains the short navy skirt with light blue-and-white polka dotted windbreaker she was rocking. Photogs got a shot of Witherspoon stretching before taking a swing and as any talented gifted actress would do, paparazzi snapped her making several different facial expressions of both joy and seriousness. Witherspoon later uploaded a video of herself on her social media playfully joking about how after one day of filming, she’s practically a pro.

Witherspoon even shared a few fun behind-the-scenes pictures of her time on the set of Big Little Lies along with some bonding time with her mother in her Instagram Story. Witherspoon treated her fans to yet another photo while filming Season 2 of the series, posting a photo of herself after a day of filming taking a moment to appreciate how much she loves her job and how grateful she is to be working with the cast and crew of Big Little Lies.