‘Bachelorette’ Fans Have Already Had Enough Of Becca’s Suitor Lincoln Adim

Fans think it’s time for this British-sounding crybaby to go home.

Every season of The Bachelorette has a villain—and a victim. On Becca Kufrin’s season of the ABC dating show, Lincoln Adim is a little bit of both.

After the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, fans are calling out Lincoln for his ridiculous fight over a photo as well as his alleged cheating during an obstacle course group date. On Bachelorette Becca’s first group date, one of the challenges was to stand in a barrel of ice water until an hourglass ran out, but Lincoln jumped out of the barrel before his time was up. Later, he nudged fellow competitor David, the Chicken Suit Guy, out of the way as they were racing down the aisle to “propose” to Becca. Lincoln won the comp, but he lost points with the rest of the guys.

“If you’re cheating on a small little game here, what does that say about your character?” one of the guys, Connor, pointed out.

Becca later gave Lincoln a framed “wedding photo” of the two of them, which prompted him to brag about it to the other 20 guys. Finally, Connor had enough and he snatched Lincoln’s prized pic and tossed it into the pool. Cue up the crocodile tears for Lincoln. The 26-year old Oracle account executive bawled his eyes out and tattled to Becca.

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison previously told Entertainment Weekly that Becca’s season would feature “the most ridiculous fight you’ve ever seen in the history of our show.” Let’s hope Lincoln’s fight with Connor was it because things can’t get any worse than this.

Unfortunately for Lincoln, his crying game isn’t the only thing that’s getting on Bachelorette fans’ nerves. Fans of the show have also called out Adim for his “terrible kiss” with Becca and his questionable accent, which viewers are having trouble placing. Lincoln is originally from Nigeria but he moved to Boston when he was a teenager and went to college at the University of Kentucky and then later moved to California. Lincoln has no British roots, yet fans seem to think he does based on his accent. In his Bachelorette intro video, Lincoln revealed he has lived on three continents: North America, Europe, and Africa. But some members of Bachelor Nation thinks it’s time for this British-sounding crybaby to go home—wherever that is.

After Monday’s Bachelorette episode aired, fans of the show took to Twitter to air their grievances about Lincoln Adim.

who else thinks Lincoln is faking his British accent #bachelorette — faif ???? (@ehnoouh) June 5, 2018

All I’m saying is Lincoln got out of the ice water before the timer was up #bachelorette — Chewy (@Chewy985) June 5, 2018

If Lincoln cheated on that stupid obstacle course what makes it that he won’t cheat on Becca #bachelorette — Sara (@sararogerz) June 5, 2018

Lincoln on the bachelorette.. nope. Don’t like him. And his kiss with Becca was really terrible. #TheBachelorette — blonde prosecutor (@blondelawyer__) June 5, 2018

Lincoln is being so dramatic about this picture. It would take less than 2 minutes to print another one and get half off a frame at hobby lobby. #bachelorette — Jessica Tennis (@JessicaTennis1) June 5, 2018

#Bachelorette can we trade Lincoln for Grocery Store Joe — olivia dunn (@oliviad77187230) June 5, 2018

Ok ready for Lincoln to go now #bachelorette — Maria Stewart (@MariaStewart8) June 5, 2018

Chris Harrison previously told E! News that three words to describe Adim would be “drama, drama, and drama.” The Bachelorette suitor is also named after Abraham Lincoln, who will reportedly make an appearance on the show later this season.

Bachelor fans first saw Lincoln on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s After the Final Rose in March, when Becca Kufrin was announced as the new Bachelorette. Lincoln was one of several guys Becca met before she started her journey on the ABC reality show.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.