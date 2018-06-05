Whoopi Goldberg Reveals ‘I’m Sure’ Roseanne Barr Can Come Back After Controversy

'The View' host explained the former 'Roseanne' star just might get another shot at redemption.

Whoopi Goldberg revealed that Roseanne Barr will more than likely be able to bounce back after the cancellation of her namesake show and the controversy surrounding a racist tweet directed at a former member of the Obama administration.

The View host told Entertainment Tonight at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Brooklyn Museum in New York City that she is hopeful the comedienne will make a return to the entertainment world, despite the harsh conditions in which she has now exited the industry.

“I’m sure she can. Everybody seems to be able to come back, so,” she said to Entertainment Tonight.

Goldberg was upset with Barr for lashing out in response to her show’s cancellation after the comedienne retweeted a scandalous photo of The View host. The tweet, which has since been deleted, uses a doctored photo of Goldberg depicting Donald Trump harming himself.

The original photo of the shirt, which Goldberg wore at the Women’s March on Washington, had a feminist statement on it. Barr lashed out at ABC, her show’s parent company, by retweeting the doctored photo with a caption that read, “Out of curiosity @ABC & @Disney this is okay with you? Hypocrisy on the Left is sickening! You’re Pathetic! #BoycottABC #IStandWithRoseanne.”

Goldberg, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the fake photo, which has resurfaced several times over the past year.

“This freaking shirt comes out every time somebody wants to say something and I just feel like I have to keep saying it’s not real, you know?” Goldberg remarked. “I understand you’re going through you, but don’t take me with you. Don’t try to take me. I can try to get bad on my own. They make up stuff about me anyway, so I just wanted to be clear.”

Barr’s racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett caused outrage and ultimately led to the show’s cancellation. The comedienne claimed she was just joking when she compared Jarrett to Planet of the Apes and the Muslim Brotherhood in a tweet. She also remarked that she had been on Ambien, a medication used to treat insomnia, at the time of the Twitter post.

In her defense, Roseanne tweeted, “Guys I did something unforgivable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was Ambien tweeting — it was Memorial Day too — I went 2 far & do not want it defended — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

Roseanne blamed her use of Ambien again in a later tweet, saying, “Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on Ambien — cracked eggs on the wall at 2 am etc.” The makers of the drug then responded on Twitter saying that “Racism is not a side effect of our drug.”

The View airs weekdays on ABC.