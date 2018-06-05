Kat Von D & 5 Other Celeb Brides Who Didn’t Wear White

These famous brides said yes to the colorful dress.

Kat Von D was no basic bride. The tattoo artist turned makeup mogul exchanged vows with Prayers singer Rafael Reyes (aka Leafar Seyer) wearing head-to-toe red. Kat’s custom red dress, veil, and cape were created by designer Adolfo Sanchez, according to Allure. The bride wore matching red, branch-like horns in her hair.

Just before the ceremony, Kat Von D, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, revealed that the color red has a special meaning to her husband. Kat posted a photo of three red carnations to Instagram with a caption.

“Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family. This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuously fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down. This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and sound check. Red carnations are @prayers favorite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that I am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband.”

Check out Kat Von D’s wedding look below.

Of course, Kat Von D isn’t the first celebrity bride to say yes to a colorful dress. Here are five more celebrity brides who opted not to have a white wedding.

Elizabeth Taylor

The late movie icon tied the knot so many times, it’s no wonder she wore just about every wedding dress color under the rainbow. Elizabeth Taylor’s first two wedding gowns were a traditional white, but for her 1959 wedding to husband No. 4, Eddie Fisher, she wore a hooded olive green dress. A few years later, Liz wore yellow chiffon and a wild floral headdress for her wedding to Richard Burton. For Taylor’s second marriage to Burton in 1975, she donned a flowing green frock, while she wore an off-the-shoulder, lacy yellow gown for her 1991 nuptials with construction worker Larry Fortensky.

From Liberty Ross in black to Elizabeth Taylor in yellow, the best colourful wedding gowns: https://t.co/EfboUnczX5 pic.twitter.com/FKda1lzky1 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) February 23, 2016

Gwen Stefani

Always a fashionista, singer Gwen Stefani channeled her penchant for pink hair when she married Bush singer Gavin Rossdale in 2002. The No Doubt frontwoman was pretty in pink in a Dior dip-dyed silk faille gown. Stefani’s one-of-a-kind John Galliano gown was later sent to the Victoria and Albert Design Museum in London, according to People. Stefani called the ombre dress “a work of art” that needed to be seen.

Want to see Gwen Stefani's gorgeous dip dye wedding dress in real life? Now you can! http://t.co/g0sgbfRkAi pic.twitter.com/4vQWpjvk0m — HELLO! (@hellomag) April 30, 2014

Sarah Jessica Parker

The Sex and the City star has long been a fashion trailblazer, so it’s no wonder she thought outside of the crayon box for her 2004 wedding to Matthew Broderick. SJP wore black to her wedding, but she later expressed regret over her Goth-inspired decision. Parker told Harper’s Bazaar that if she had the chance for a redo, she would wear “a beautiful, proper wedding dress like I should have worn on the day.”

Cynthia Nixon

Parker’s SATC co-star opted for a green Carolina Herrera dress when she tied the knot with Christine Marinoni in 2012. Nixon told Elle she never considered wearing white. “I I decided on green by process of elimination,” Nixon explained. “I already knew I didn’t want white—I wanted to leave that little-girl fantasy out of it. Maybe it was also years of playing red-headed Miranda: Even though in real life my hair is blond, green has become my go-to. And this particular shade—so light it borders on yellow—was especially apt, since it’s the color of early spring, and no matter how long you’ve been together, a wedding is a certain kind of beginning.”

Jessica Biel

The actress wore a stunning petal pink dress for her 2012 Italian wedding to Justin Timberlake. Biel admitted to Elle that she has never been crazy about all-white wedding dresses, so she turned to designer Giambattista Valli for guidance. “He had created that same fabric in a fuchsia-and-pink combination for a dress in a previous collection, and I asked him if he could create that same pattern in a white combination, and he suggested pink,” Jessica revealed. “It was a bit of a leap of faith at the time, but it turned out better than I could have ever imagined.”