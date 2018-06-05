‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wed. June 6: Hope Wants Answers From Liam, Quinn Defends Wyatt To Brooke

New 'B&B' spoilers tease that Hope corners Liam.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 6 reveal that Quinn (Rena Sofer) confronts Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), while Hope (Annika Noelle) corners Liam (Scott Clifton). It seems as if the Logan women are determined to get some answers, and if a straight-talking heart-to-heart is what it takes, they’re willing to do just that, according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps.

Brooke has made no secret of the fact that she believes that Hope’s unhappiness is all Wyatt’s (Darin Brooks) fault. B&B fans will remember that Wyatt stopped the wedding to tell his brother the truth about Bill’s (Don Diamont) plot. Brooke believes that if Wyatt had spoken before the wedding, the two would have talked it over, but the wedding would have gone on. However, the rest of the family also seems to believe that Wyatt did the right thing by coming forward before the two said their vows.

Quinn has never been a pansy, and there is no way that she will let anyone badmouth her beloved son. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, June 6 promise that Quinn will have a chance to speak to Brooke about her allegations. Even though Quinn may plead her case now, BB viewers know that she has a vicious side when it comes to her offspring. If Brooke knows what’s good for her, she will accept Quinn’s explanation and move on.

Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) now have a baby girl and as mentioned earlier this week, it certainly is a game-changer. Hope has been very gracious about the birth. She was very supportive and let her mother and family know that she was glad Liam was at Steffy’s side. Spoilers state that she’s even planning on giving Steffy a surprise baby shower once she and Kelly are home. But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope has a burning question now that the baby has been born.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will ask Liam if he is still going to marry her. It seems as if she doesn’t know where she stands now that Liam has a daughter. She will ask him if he has changed his mind about marrying her and whether he wants to start a life with his new family. Hope doesn’t want to be made a fool of again and would rather he give a straight answer in private so that she can adjust her expectations. Bold and the Beautiful airs every weekday on CBS.