‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, June 4: Summer Surprises Phyllis And Victor Shocks Nikki!

What has Summer been up to while she's been away?

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, June 4 reveals the naked truth for Genoa City citizens.

Although Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) worried that Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) live wardrobe mishap would lead to FCC fines, the Bare All campaign that Billy (Jason Thompson) created to launch his first Jabot product became a smashing success. The reason was due to the enormous buzz surrounding the viral video of Kyle in his birthday suit.

All that success turned on Billy and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), and they did the deed on the couch. No big deal, right? Well, usually, but in this case, Summer (Hunter King) picked that moment to burst back onto the scene, and she got quite the eyeful since her mom and Billy were naked together on the sofa. “Hi, mom.”

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman), Hilary (Mishael Morgan), and Neil (Kristoff St. John) all suddenly needed a place to live stat. The perfect place for all three? Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) old penthouse. They all absolutely have to have it, and the resulting bidding war was a massive boon for realtor Farrah Dubose (Erika Girardi) as well as Chelsea’s mom, Anita (Catherine Bach).

Hilary attempted to sweet talk her ex-husband, but he wouldn’t back down. Neil turned to insults to try to drive Jack out of the bids by telling him it was too cool for him. Jack poured on the charm and took Farrah out to dinner. However, Neil tried another tactic. A sky-high bid for the house in the sky. He planned to keep his ex-wife Hilary from living near Devon (Bryton James). Money talks and he wanted to make sure his yelled much louder than Hilary’s.

Unfortunately, his plan failed when Devon circumvented Hilary’s need to buy a penthouse near his place. Devon asked Hilary to move in with him. That plan will make both Neil and Lily (Christel Khalil) angry.

Finally, at the club, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) angrily confronted Victor (Eric Braeden). She demanded, “What did you do?” He spilled his secrets and told her that Christian was really Adam’s (then Justin Hartley) biological son. Of course, this shocking reveal means that Christian isn’t Nikki’s biological grandson, but Victor only cared about himself and the fact that Nick (Joshua Morrow) might move away to keep Christian safe from the old man’s influence.

