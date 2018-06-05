‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 8 Preview: Will Viewers Find Out The Fate Of John Dorie And Madison?

The mid-season finale delves into the Dell Diamond story as John Dorie's life hangs in the balance

Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 2 saw the beginning of the end of the Dell Diamond according to the Inquisitr‘s review of this episode, which means that the mid-season finale will likely show exactly what went down and how the Diamond ended up filled with the undead. It is also possible that viewers will finally find out the fate of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens).

So, let’s have a look at exactly what to expect in the mid-season episode of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

According to AMC, Episode 8 is titled “No One’s Gone.” Now, if you listened closely to what Madison was saying in Episode 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, you will remember her saying that “No one’s gone until they’re gone.” So, it seems likely this episode will tie in with Madison’s words somehow. Of course, considering Madison issued this quote in Episode 7 and she is yet to be seen in the present day storyline for Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, some are assuming the worst.

AMC also offers up the following synopsis for Episode 8.

“Madison fights to preserve the life she worked so hard to build; Morgan tries to do the right thing.”

Lennie James as Morgan and Jenna Elfman as Naomi Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

Not a lot can be gleaned from this synopsis. However, it does seem to reiterate the common themes for Season 4 of Madison trying to create a new life for her family by being compassionate to those around her and Morgan (Lennie James) will continue to struggle with his choice to do the right thing according to his own moral standards.

There are three trailers on offer for Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Of which, only one shows Madison.

In the first clip, it is nighttime and Madison is seen with a gun and exclaiming, “I’ve lost everything, I’ve got nothing else to lose.” She is lying down and, as yet, it is unclear if this is a flashback snippet of Madison or the very first image of her from the present day storyline.

Also in this first clip, it shows Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) as she meets up with Morgan (Lennie James) in the present day. Because of this, it seems likely her group has worked out the Diamond was the only place left with supplies, just like Naomi (Jenna Elfman) suggested to Morgan in Episode 7.

The next two clips revolve around Morgan’s group and how they can get the supplies left in the Dell Diamond infirmary.

As usual, viewers will have to tune into the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead to find out exactly what happens.

You can view all three clips in the one trailer below.

Finally, AMC has released some promotional images for the mid-season finale of Fear the Walking Dead. You can view them below.