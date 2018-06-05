‘Roseanne’ Spin-Off Reportedly To Be Announced Very Soon

The Roseanne spin-off talk is heating up, and sources are revealing that another show featuring some of the same characters from the revival is very likely to happen.

According to a June 4 report by Radar Online, members of the Roseanne cast are in talks to return for a spin-off show that would likely focus on Sara Gilbert’s character, Darlene. Sources tell the outlet that the show would likely be titled Darlene, and that Roseanne Barr’s character would probably be revealed as dead on the new series. The insider also reveals that the spin-off could be announced by ABC this week.

“It is almost certainly going to happen. Sara Gilbert is in talks to get a spin-off called ‘Darlene’ and they will kill off Roseanne on the show,” the source dished.

As many fans know, Roseanne was cancelled after Barr tweeted a series of insensitive comments about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett last week. Although the actress deleted the tweets and apologized for her words, ABC decided that they could not tolerate her behavior and cancelled the show despite the huge ratings it had earned last season.

Roseanne Barr’s co-stars eventually spoke out on the controversy, and mostly condemned Barr’s comments. Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, and Emma Kenney also spoke out against Roseanne’s “abhorrent” words, revealing they were shocked and disappointed by the show’s cancellation.

Roseanne Barr later apologized again, and revealed that she had “begged” ABC not to cancel the series, adding that she felt terrible for costing the cast and crew their jobs due to what she deemed a bad joke.

However, Roseanne’s co-stars were not surprised that her comments had gotten her into some sort of scandal. Sources revealed to People Magazine that the stars of the show had a “feeling” something was going to happen due to Barr’s habit of making controversial comments.

“Everyone is upset for the cast and the crew, but there was always a feeling that something was going to happen. There was always a heightened awareness with her and we were always on edge about her going off track.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sara Gilbert spoke publicly about Roseanne‘s cancellation during The Talk on Monday, saying, “This has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion. And it’s sad to see it end in this way.”

ABC has yet to comment on the Roseanne spin-off speculation.