The daughter of Prince Andrew shows off a hat with a message

Though she hasn’t spent much time in the direct spotlight, Princess Eugenie, the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has stepped out front of her family in advance of her October wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie has been known for enjoying her own special touch on her clothing, even occasionally including a cheeky or fun message.

So at a recent garden party thrown by Queen Elizabeth, Eugenie’s grandmother every year, nobody was shocked that the princess wore a hat with a sweet message on the veiling, says Town & Country. Eugenie wore a navy blue dress and matching hat by Misa Harada which had “love” etched in the veil.

“If you look closely, you can see that the word “love” is embellished in the mesh material of the classic design. Eugenie, who has been known to wear some rather bold styles in the past, seems to have mastered the art of taking an ordinary outfit up a notch by adding some personal flair.”

Princess Eugenie attended the garden party with her fiance Jack, but the two have been busy putting the final touches on their very own royal wedding that will take place on October 12th of this year.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have been together for seven years and will exchange vows at St. George’s Chapel in a similar size ceremony to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (but likely with less fanfare).

Marie Claire says that obviously, the term garden party means something different when Queen Elizabeth is the host because hats were required for ladies, and nobody was without a hat or a fascinator of some kind. The magazine believes that the word “love” on her hat was a hint at her engagement to her beloved, Jack.

So we got to meet the lovely Princess Eugenie on Thursday #honoured pic.twitter.com/7Gzc2MbHra — Steven Swann (@swanniecd) June 4, 2018

Details of the next royal wedding in October are few, but it is thought that Princess Eugenie will have her sister, Princess Beatrice as her maid of honor.

“Princess Eugenie is likely to choose her sister Princess Beatrice to be her maid-of-honor at her wedding.”

Kate Middleton had her sister Pippa as her maid of honor, so there is some precedent for this in recent history, and since The two York sisters as so close in age (they are a year apart) it is natural that they have formed a bond.

Recently, Princess Eugenie gave a speech confirming that she feels supported by Princess Beatrice.

“As my big sister, you inspire me. I love that, as a team, we work hard to support each other – no matter what.”