Scott Disick Says He And Sofia Richie Had ‘No Idea’ They Broke Up

The couple's rocky relationship has been making quite a few headlines recently

When you become the subject of the classic “are they or aren’t they” game, you might as well join in, which is exactly what Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star Scott Disick decided to do. Disick, 35, and his girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, 19, have been circulating in the headlines in regard to their relationship and whether or not there was still one to speak of. Disick decided to end the speculations and rumors once and for all on his Instagram story Monday.

As reported by the Inquisitr, rumors that Richie broke up with Disick began to surface when photos of the reality-TV star getting cozy with a mysterious woman at rapper Kanye West’s listening album party in Wyoming last week began to circulate. Thus began the couple’s foray into the head-spinning “are they or aren’t they” game. However, we can now thank gossip site TMZ for igniting Disick to finally put the game to rest. The headline read as clear as day, “[Exclusive] Sofia Richie and Scott Disick Still Together,” which then prompted Disick to clap back with this epic response

The couple were spotted in Los Angeles grabbing lunch together causing some confusion as to whether or not Richie had decided to get back together with him, but judging by Disick’s response to the article, they’ve been together this entire time. The young model understandably was not pleased to see her man with his arms wrapped around another woman, but sources say that the couple is “still very much together.”

Disick’s mystery woman isn’t such a mystery to the father of three. The two have apparently known each other for a long time and Disick wrapping his arms around her was not meant in a sexual way whatsoever. The two didn’t go home together. And as for Disick telling party goers that he was single, we can officially blame that on the alcohol.

The Inquisitr also reported that Disick’s ex and mother to their three kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign, Kourtney Kardashian, sympathized with Richie, but was nonetheless relieved that she didn’t have to deal with Disick’s old habits, especially when it comes to his drinking. At the end of the day, Kourtney “is focused on Scott being a good dad and that’s it.”

Despite all the rumors, Disick and Richie have grown to be quite serious to the point where Kourtney allows the kids to spend time with their father, even when Richie is around. She originally didn’t think the relationship would last, partially because she thought Richie might be a little “too young” for him, a source told People. However, it would appear that Kardashian has since had a change of heart as it seems with Richie around, Disick tends to act “more like an adult” and a more present father. “The kids are all very happy that Scott is around and Kourtney would hate for that to change,” the source also revealed.

It looks like the couple is still going strong, so let’s hope it can stay that way.