‘Duck Dynasty’s Bella Robertson Is Dating Lev Bure

There’s just nothing quite like young love!

According to Us Weekly, Bella Robertson, the 16-year-old daughter of Duck Dynasty stars Willie and Korie Robertson, is currently dating Candace Cameron Bure’s 18-year-old son, Lev Bure. But it appears that the relationship is not super new, as the couple have been posting photos of them together as far back as February.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, Lev and Bella are all smiles as they pose together for a picture. Both teens look casual with Lev in a pair of jeans and a grey pullover while Bella is rocking jeans, a blue shirt, and a jean jacket. Both love birds are sporting a pair of sneakers.

Lev’s latest photo has gained a ton of attention thus far with over 25,000 likes as well as over 40 comments from his 88,000 plus followers. Not surprisingly, most fans were quick to comment on the image and gush over what a cute couple Lev and Bella make.

“Cutest couple award goes to you.”

“The cutest couple i’ve literally ever seen,” another fan gushed.

A few previous photos from Lev’s Instagram account show the couple all dressed up for what appears to be a dance, possibly prom. In a few of the pictures, Lev is sporting a plaid patterned suit while Bella rocks a navy dress. Bella’s Instagram account also shows off the couple’s adorable relationship with tons of photos of the pair together.

Major heart eyes…what’s new A post shared by Lev Bure (@levvbure) on May 30, 2018 at 9:57pm PDT

In one particular post from the beginning of May, the couple can be seen laying at the beach together. While Lev looks into the camera with a smile on his face, Bella kisses his cheek and looks with one eye into the camera. Lev is shirtless at the beach while the top of Bella’s black and white swimsuit top is visible in the image. The 16-year-old wears her hair up in a messy bun while sporting a necklace and pair of hoop earrings with stars.

Like Lev’s post of the pair, Robertson’s post has also gained a ton of attention, amassing over 54,000 likes as well as over 120 comments. Again, many fans were quick to comment on how adorable the couple is together. Even Bella’s sister, Sadie Robertson, commented on the sweet post.

“STOP IT RIGHT NOW.”

And Bella’s mom, Korie, clearly approves of the couple’s relationship as she shared photos of the pair together at prom, gushing over how happy she is.

“@bellarobb you are stunning in every way!! I love watching you shine! You and @levvbure make us mama’s proud. Y’all are too cute!

#prom Thank you @candacecbure and #Val for hosting a fun night,” the reality star.

Seems like the two are a match made in heaven and it doesn’t hurt that their mamas approve.