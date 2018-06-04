Brody Jenner Is Loving Marriage With Kaitlynn Carter: ‘I Honestly Feel Like We’ve Been Married For Five Years’

The couple wed June 2 on the same island where they first got engaged

It would appear that married life really seems to suit Brody Jenner. The 34-year-old former reality-TV star wed fiance Kaitlynn Carter, 29, at the breathtaking Nihi Sumba resort on tropical Sumba Island, which is located off the coast of Indonesia, on June 2. In a People exclusive, the newlyweds revealed sweet details about their “dreamy” wedding and Jenner opened up about how he really feels now that he is a married man.

Rather than have a large over-the-top wedding day, the couple opted for an intimate wedding attended by 50 close friends and family. The couple saying their “I do’s” on Sumba Island held special meaning because it was the same island where Jenner proposed to his love in 2016. “It was the most dreamy, incredible night ever,” gushed Carter. “We were out until 4 a.m.! It was so much fun,” she added. The dinner menu included fish and coconut rice and there was much dancing to be had. To commemorate the beautiful night a display of fireworks were set off.

that's amore! ???????? A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on May 24, 2018 at 5:44am PDT

Jenner and Carter first met in 2013 and their spark was instant. Jenner knew right away that he wanted to get to know his future soulmate and according to Cater, the feeling was mutual.

“He was really honest about what he wanted, no messing around, and I found that really charming and refreshing. Pretty soon after we started dating, I thought it could be for life.”

In the weeks leading up to his wedding, the popular DJ continuously expressed his excitement and admitted that he “couldn’t wait to marry Kaitlynn.” Now that they are officially husband and wife, how does Jenner feel now? “It feels awesome. I honestly feel like we’ve been married for five years already!,” he revealed. “I am the luckiest man on earth to have Kaitlynn by my side,” dished Jenner.

L O V E ❤ A post shared by Kaitlynn Carter (@kaitlynn) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:57am PDT

Their wedding was definitely one to remember, but there are a few select family members who will never be able to cherish the memory. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Kardashians were not invited to his and Carter’s special day. Jenner claims that he sent out invites for his two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, but they for some reason chose not to RSVP.

The Inquisitr also recently reported that Jenner’s father, Caitlyn Jenner (formerly Bruce), did receive an invite but was unable to attend due to a work commitment. It turns out that that work commitment was actually attending a party in Vienna, Austria, called Life Ball, which is held on an annual basis in support of those who have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. While attending a charity function is respectable, there are some who might say that attending a charity function in lieu of your son’s wedding is not.

Jenner and his father have not had the perfect relationship due to the fact that Caitlyn was an absentee father for much of Brody’s childhood after she and Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, divorced when Jenner was still a child. “Bruce was never around. I can’t tell you how many birthdays went by where Bruce wasn’t there. I resent him for that,” Jenner told People. Caitlyn herself admits that she wasn’t there for her four, oldest children (Cassandra, Burt, Brandon and Brody). “There’s no excuse for not being a good parent, no matter how many problems that you have. No excuse for that,” she said. The two have taken strides in repairing their relationship, so here’s hoping that the revelation of Caitlyn’s work commitment won’t cause their relationship to digress.

Jenner’s mother and his brother, Brandon, were in attendance for the magical day. Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs. Brody Jenner!