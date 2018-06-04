Is Lala Kent’s Brother Easton Burningham Joining The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast For Season 7?

'Vanderpump Rules' star Lala Kent's brother was just spotted at SUR Restaurant.

Lala Kent’s brother, Easton Burningham, may be the newest addition to the Vanderpump Rules cast.

According to a report from Champagne and Shade on June 4, Kent recently told fans that Easton is now working alongside her at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, where the Bravo TV reality series is filmed. That said, Kent did not confirm or deny whether her brother would be featured on the upcoming seventh season of the show.

Instead, she applauded her brother as sweet and from the looks of things, she’s been enjoying having him close to her in Los Angeles.

In the weeks since Kent and Burningham lost their father, Kent has been traveling a lot. First, it was off to Utah, where she and her family said their final goodbyes to their late father. Then, it was off to Cannes, France, where the Vanderpump Rules star posed with Randall Emmett on the red carpet as he promoted his new movie, Gotti.

While Kent continues to enjoy a fast-paced life, she recently landed back in Los Angeles and has been seen on a number of occasions with her brother and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney.

Lala Kent joined Vanderpump Rules for the show’s fourth season after being offered a hostessing gig from Lisa Vanderpump, who co-owns SUR Restaurant with Guillermo Zapata. Since then, aside from a brief hiatus amid Season 5, she’s been featured in a full-time role.

If Easton Burningham does join the cast of Vanderpump Rules, he won’t be the first sibling to be featured. As fans well know, Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy Madix, joined the show last year for Season 6 and was quickly thrown into the cast’s drama after asking Billie Lee out on a date.

In other Lala Kent news, she and her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, appear to be going strong nearly two-and-a-half years into their romance. Although Emmett has not been seen at all on Vanderpump Rules and isn’t expected to make any cameos in the series’ coming seasons, Kent began discussing their relationship in detail during the sixth season of the show and revealed during the reunion special that Emmett often treats her to expensive gifts and pays for a portion of her bills.

Lala Kent and her co-stars are expected to begin filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 7 in the coming weeks and will return to Bravo TV later this year.