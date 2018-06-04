Woody Allen Speaks Out On #MeToo Movement, Says He’s Tired Of Being ‘Lumped In With These People’

Woody Allen is tired of being mentioned in the same breath as people like Harvey Weinstein and Billy Cosby.

As the Inquisitr reported a few months ago, Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Mia Farrow and Woody Allen, made claims that the famous director molested her when she was just 7-years-old. In an interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning, the now 32-year-old spoke out about the molestation, saying how frustrated that she is that many people do not believe her story.

“I am credible and I am telling the truth. I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.”

But since the allegations against him, Woody Allen has vehemently denied all the claims brought forward by Dylan. As the Inquisitr shared, Allen spoke out against the claims, saying that if he wanted to be a child molester, he had “many opportunities” to do so in the past before going on to state that he could have quietly made a custody settlement with Mia Farrow somehow if the claims were true.

“It’s so insane!”

Celebrities like Diane Keaton and Alec Baldwin have also stood in support of Allen, saying that they believe that Woody had nothing to do with the allegations. And in a recent interview with Periodismo Para Todos, Allen continues to deny the claims, saying that he should stand as a positive example for the #MeToo movement.

“This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue. And that was the end and I’ve gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it’s a terrible thing to accuse a person of,” he says before pointing out that he’s a man with a family.

Allen goes on to say that it’s upsetting for him to be linked to people who have been accused of abuse by “20 women, 50 women, 100 women,” saying that he was accused once twenty years ago and it was proven to be untrue. He again states that he doesn’t know why he continues to get “lumped in” with these other people. Later, he even goes out on a limb and claims that he should be the “poster boy” for the #MeToo movement, saying he’s already an advocate for it.

Moses Farrow defends Woody Allen over Dylan Farrow abuse claim https://t.co/GCwuwJk8a8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 24, 2018

“Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one — big ones, famous ones, ones starting out — have ever, ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.”

The Hollywood Reporter shares that many celebrities, aside from Baldwin and Keaton, have spoken out against Allen and publicly expressed their regret for having had worked with the director. These stars include Greta Gerwig, Ellen Page and Timothy Chalamet.