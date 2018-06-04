‘The Young And The Restless Spoilers For Tuesday, June 5: Abby Confronts Arturo And Summer Gets Arrested!

Summer remains cagey about her recent whereabouts

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 5 reveal things get crazy in Genoa City as a newly returned citizen faces arrest, a scored girlfriend confronts her lying boyfriend, and a new CEO revels in the success of his first product launch.

Well, Summer’s (Hunter King) return to Genoa City didn’t entirely go as planned. First, she walked in on her mother Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy (Jason Thompson) naked on her couch. However, what happens next is sure to put an even more significant damper on her homecoming party.

Later, Summer gets arrested for Grand Theft Auto! The long-gone Newman blew back into town in a fancy Italian sports car, and apparently, it isn’t hers. She’s cagey about where she’s been, but given the arrest, it’s safe to say whatever Summer has been up to these past many months, it hasn’t been good.

After moving past the shock of Summer’s return, Phyllis and Billy revel in the success of Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) unintentional (or was it intentional?) wardrobe malfunction, according to She Knows Soaps. Apparently the buzz his live performance created ended up making Billy’s first product launch as head of Jabot a smashing success. It seems the world can’t get enough of Birthday Suit by Jabot.

Look out Genoa City, here comes Summer! ☀️ What did you think of her return today on #YR? Photo Credit: Howard Wise/jpistudios.com pic.twitter.com/pnQ9kefGgy — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 4, 2018

Meanwhile, Abby (Melissa Ordway) confronts Arturo (Jason Canela) for not revealing his previous fling with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). She even goes so far as to insinuate that he only sniffed around her and her stepmother because of their last name — Newman. Arturo begs to differ and invites her to a party at the Dive Bar.

However, before Abby arrives, Summer manages to pull Arturo onto the dance floor. Abby sees red when she walks in and sees the pair dancing the night away. For her, it’s confirmation that Arturo is merely after the Newman name and nothing more. Things get a little chilly when Abby dumps ice cold water on her would-be lover.

It seems as one Newman returns to Genoa City, another is dead set on leaving. While Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon (Sharon Case) figure out how to tell Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) about the big move to San Diego, Victor (Eric Braeden) is busy getting up to no good. Just as Nick is about the leave despite the fact that Summer only just returned, Victor surprises Nick with an injunction that keeps Nick from removing Christian from the state. Victor is officially suing for custody of Adam’s biological son.