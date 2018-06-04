Kenya Moore Shares First Ultrasound Video After Squashing ‘Fake Pregnancy’ Rumors

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is putting the final nail in those “fake pregnancy” rumors once and for all. On Monday, June 4, as reported by The Hollywood Life, the former beauty queen shared her first ultrasound video on her Instagram page, putting an end to the rumors that her pregnancy announcement was all a sham. Moore took to her Instagram page on Monday to post the first ultrasound of her baby, sharing the special moment with her 1.1 million followers. Along with the video, Moore thanked her fans and supporters in the caption and also let her fans know it’s still a bit too early to know the baby’s gender.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family. ***** I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me. And its heart was beating so fast! *** Even though my doctor says “Barbie” she meant to say baby????. It was too early to tell the gender. *** Again, thank you for the love, prayers, and hope.

######blessed #thankyouJehovahgod #babytwirl#nevergiveup #yougotnext #dreams #love#family #life #IVF #mytime #myjourney”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, over the weekend the 47-year-old finally shut down the “fake” pregnancy rumors when she posted a photo of herself showing a full-on baby bump. Moore posted the photo of herself posing with her hand on her hip and playfully pulling on her hair on her Instagram on June 2 while attending the Georgia World Convention. Wearing a form-fitting knee-length white and red striped dress and clear heels, Moore posed proudly showing off the bump and captioning the photo, “Won’t He do it? #godswill #love #hope #faith #family #God #peace.”

The photo quickly circulated across the blogs and among media outlets, quickly dispelling the rumors that Moore made the whole thing up for attention and in hopes of keeping her spot on RHOA. Moore, who recently tied the knot with New York businessman Marc Daly, was said to have been fired after it was previously reported by the Inquisitr, per Radar Online, that she was given the axe after she refused to let Bravo include her surprise wedding to her husband in last season’s filming. That along with Moore’s unexpected and surprising baby announcement had showrunners scratching their heads as to whether Moore was making up the baby announcement to hold her spot for the next season. Despite the shocking news, Moore was let go after an insider told Radar Online, “She’s been fired as a full-time housewife. She just hasn’t delivered anything that people want to watch. So she’s out.”

She was subsequently replaced by model and reality TV vet Eva Marcille, who is set to join the 11th season of RHOA, as reported by Us Weekly.

While Moore has yet to address her supposed firing from the show, she has taken to social media as of last week, blasting several news outlets for reporting nothing but “fake news” about her, her life, and her family.