‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Jordan Kimball Reveals How Much Time He’ll Have For Becca If He’s Her Final Pick

The male model breaks down his busy schedule — and there’s not much time for a wife.

The Bachelorette has just started and we already have a villain. Becca Kufrin’s stand-out suitor, professional male model Jordan Kimball, delivered several memorable one-liners in the first episode of the ABC reality show, and next, he’ll give her some fashion advice. Unfortunately for Becca, he may not be able to give her much of his time should she give him her final rose.

In an interview with Glamour, Jordan Kimball revealed that he was nervous to tell Becca about his busy travel schedule. When talking about his career, Jordan revealed to the magazine:

“I do travel, so I’m not there so much. Maybe three days a week I could be gone. Maybe four days a week, depending on how busy it is. So there’s that potential to have half a week. Obviously, I communicate and I would let her know that I’m there, but I’m not always physically there.”

Jordan kicked off his stint on The Bachelorette with epic one-liners like “The power is in the brows” and ” My brand is the pensive gentleman.” In a sneak preview for Becca’s Bachelorette season, some of the other guys are shown questioning if Jordan Kimball is there for the “right reasons” or just to give his modeling career — and his Instagram following — a major boost.

Basic A post shared by Jordan Kimball (@jordan__kimball) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

Indeed, the 26-year-old model, who is signed with the prestigious Wilhelmina modeling agency, will get half naked in the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette, giving millions of viewers and would-be clients a closer look at his toned physique.

The big question is, is this guy really looking for a wife? Jordan told Glamour that he was actually approached by casting agents to sign on to The Bachelorette. While he said he planned to avoid drama with the other guys and put his entire focus on Becca, it sounds like Kimball will have to make room on his calendar for Kufrin outside of the ABC reality show.

Still, Jordan revealed that his biggest fear is to “give your all to that person in a relationship and fall hard, and maybe they weren’t in it to win it like you were.”

Only time will tell if Jordan Kimball’s next modeling job will be for that coveted People magazine cover to announce his engagement to Bachelorette star Becca.

You can see Jordan Kimball giving Becca his best advice in The Bachelorette sneak peek below.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.