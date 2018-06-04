‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Is Ready To Put An End To Her Drama With Kailyn Lowry

Briana DeJesus says she and Kailyn Lowry have no reason to 'hate each other.'

Could the drama between Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry finally be nearing its end?

According to a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus is ready to settle her differences with the mother of three and is even open to doing so on Lowry’s turf.

“Kail is obviously upset about me and Javi,” DeJesus tells sister Brittany in the sneak peek shared by OK! Magazine on June 4. “I just want to try to squash the beef. I want to contact her to see if I can meet up in Delaware to talk, have dinner or something, try to squash everything.”

“There is no reason why we have to hate each other,” she added of Lowry.

In a separate sneak peek shared by MTV, Lowry is seen reacting to DeJesus wanting to meet up and telling her former boyfriend, Jo Rivera, that her fellow reality star has sent her some mean text messages.

As fans well know, Lowry wasn’t happy when she first learned that DeJesus was dating her former husband, Javi Marroquin, and as the former couple’s relationship continues to play out on Teen Mom 2, things between them are getting more and more tense.

In February, DeJesus and Marroquin called it quits after several months of dating.

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin’s relationship may have been short-lived, but when it comes to the seriousness of their time together, Marroquin made it clear that he was all in when he prepared to propose to his fellow reality star. That said, Marroquin never actually went through with the proposal and in February of this year, his romance with DeJesus came to an end.

Since splitting from DeJesus, Marroquin has been dating Lauren Comeau, and at the end of last week, just two months after confirming their relationship was official, he announced Comeau is expecting his second child.

Although there have been swirling rumors which suggest that Marroquin may have been dating DeJesus at the time that Comeau conceived their child, DeJesus recently shut down those rumors during an interview with Radar Online, telling the outlet that she does not believe her former boyfriend cheated on her with his new leading lady.

To see more of the drama between Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry, and Javi Marroquin, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV. Comeau has not yet been featured on the reality series.