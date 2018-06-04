‘Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Colton Underwood Comes Clean To Becca Kufrin, But This Isn’t Resolved Yet

Contestant Colton Underwood has a secret to share with Becca Kufrin and 'Bachelorette' spoilers hint that this one will continue to impact their relationship for a while.

Episode 2 of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season airs Tuesday night and spoilers tease that Becca Kufrin will have a bombshell from suitor Colton Underwood to consider. There has been buzz swirling about this situation since early on in filming and new teasers from gossip king Reality Steve hint that things won’t be entirely wrapped up with this week’s show. What’s the scoop?

Colton Underwood has definitely connected with Becca Kufrin already, and Bachelorette spoilers indicate that the two will spend some quality time together during Episode 2. However, Underwood has a secret he’s been hiding, and a new preview from ABC via Twitter reveals that he’s nervous about sharing the details. As had been previously shared, Colton had a brief relationship of some sort with former contestant Tia Booth before filming Becca’s season.

As Bachelor fans will remember, Tia was on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season with Becca. The ABC preview reveals that Colton will tell fellow contestant Garrett Yrigoyen about the situation, and Underwood acknowledges that Kufrin and Booth are close friends. In fact, many people suspect that Tia would have been tapped to be the Bachelorette lead this spring if Becca hadn’t faced the jaw-dropping split from Arie that came during the finale.

Colton used to date a former girl on @bachelorabc…but how will Becca take the news? #TheBachelorette is all-new TONIGHT at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/9Kp8DOsSax — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 4, 2018

Colton says that he’s hoping Becca takes his confession as a sign of his respect for her, and he adds that he’s not there to waste anybody’s time. That said, he knows that he might get sent home as a result of revealing his prior relationship with Tia, and he says that would be crushing.

How does Kufrin react to Underwood’s admission? Viewers will have to tune in to find out, but Reality Steve’s spoilers have revealed that Colton sticks around for a while. In fact, in his latest post of Bachelorette spoilers, he reveals that Tia shows up not only early on this season but again down the road as well.

Underwood reportedly makes it to the final four in Kufrin’s season and gets a hometown date. However, Tia apparently pops up before that next rose ceremony and tells Becca that she still has feelings for Colton. Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that he is eliminated at that stage, but everybody will have to wait and see if he’s cut specifically because of Booth’s lingering feelings.

Reality Steve also says that both Tia and Colton will be heading to Bachelor in Paradise this summer, so it’ll be interesting to see if they rekindle their brief relationship. Could Underwood end up being the next Bachelor if he doesn’t end up with Booth? That’s possible, but that may end up being a bit too much of Colton Underwood in one year for the Bachelor Nation.

This will likely be a sticky situation for Becca Kufrin to navigate, and she faces the first part of this challenge during Episode 2 of ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season airing on Monday, June 4.