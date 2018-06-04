Amazon Alexa Will Have Many People Tell You Fun Facts About Pride Month

The Human Rights Campaign has teamed up with Amazon and Amazon’s employee LGBTQ affinity group glamazon for an exciting new project. They are releasing a Pride Facts skill for any Amazon Alexa device that will be running during Pride Month. You can simply ask Alexa to tell you a pride fact, and you will hear different voices read you a new fun fact. It was announced today by Charlotte Clymer, the press secretary for Rapid Response at Human Rights Campaign, on Twitter.

“Hey folks, fun announcement: this month, when you say ‘Alexa, tell me a Pride Fact’, you’ll hear the voice of one of many people tell you a fact! I’m one of them!” Clymer, a transgender woman who is also an Army veteran, shared the news with her more than 145,000 followers Sunday. There are more than 90 of these fun facts in several categories of art and entertainment, as well as LGBTQ history and politics.

The Human Rights Campaign is America’s largest civil rights organization, with over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, fighting for a world where LGBTQ people are treated equally everywhere. They are based in Washington, D.C.

According to Amazon, you can ask for a random fact about Pride Month or you can try using a filter based on a particular time period that you are interested in — either a year or even a decade. Here are a couple of ways to enable it: “Alexa, ask glamazon for a pride fact” or “Alexa, ask glamazon for a pride fact from the year 2011” or “Alexa, ask glamazon for a pride fact from the 80s” — and you will hear a different voice give you the answer.

“This project also helps those who may not be able to attend a Pride celebration in person by bringing Pride to them!” This is the mission according to HRC, who realize that while recent gains have been made for LGBTQ rights, there is still a long way to go. For some, Pride events are the only time they are able to feel out and proud in their community.

Pride Month is celebrated every year during the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. It started out with just a day (usually falling on the last Sunday in June) but in major cities across the United States, it grew to encompass the entire month. Events like parades and parties are held in cities across the country to celebrate the LGBTQ community.