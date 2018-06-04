Meghan Markle Has A Lookalike: Arizona Woman Danielle Harris Gets Confused For The Duchess Four Times Per Week

Being the doppleganger of the Duchess of Sussex isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Meghan Markle has a lookalike! A 33-year-old Arizona woman named Danielle Harris bears such an uncanny resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex that she gets confused for the Suits actress at least four times per week, Yahoo News is reporting.

“If I had $5 for everyone who has said I look like her over the last 12 months, I would be so rich.”

Danielle Harris is a 33-year-old from the U.S. who is claiming she gets mistaken for Meghan Markle at least four times a week. To add to the mass confusion, Danielle also got… https://t.co/F0zXThvziU — Team #Tinimash (@Tinimashent) June 2, 2018

In addition to the obvious resemblance apparent to anyone who’s familiar with what Meghan looks like, there’s also the fact that both women have freckles and are mixed-race.

In case you were wondering, Danielle says that she’s been getting comparisons to the wife of Prince Harry long before she was a household name. She says that it’s been going on for four years, since a friend pointed out her resemblance to Suits character Rachel Zane.

But of course, the comparisons to Meghan have gone off the charts in the past few months, ever since the news broke that the American actress would be marrying into the royal family.

“I didn’t think much of it until the past year or so when Meghan and Harry’s relationship became public.”

There are, of course, some major differences between the two women – mainly in relation to the size of their respective checking accounts.

Danielle is hardly broke – she spent $50,000 on her own wedding. As Abike Jagaban points out, that’s about 0.00119 percent of the budget of Meghan and Harry’s estimated $42 million price tag for their wedding. And while Harry and Meghan said “I do” in a 700-year-old chapel in England, Danielle and her husband tied the knot in a Scottsdale building built specifically for weddings (although to be fair, it’s a very nice building).

“We had such an elegant and modern wedding. It was very, very fun, and I’m not just saying that because I was the bride. Our guests partied into the early hours.”

In case you’re wondering what life as a celebrity lookalike is like – it’s not always great. Just ask Laura Cadman, a British woman whose resemblance to Taylor Swift has caused her no end of headaches, as The Daily Mail reported in 2015.

Though a “Swiftie” herself, the young British lady says she’s oft “mobbed” by fans at Taylor Swift concerts, and she’s often photographed without her permission.

As for Danielle Harris, she’s considering making a career out of looking like Meghan Markle (there can be good money in the celebrity lookalike industry) – and if she does, she says her husband will be her manager.