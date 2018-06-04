Stassi Schroeder Sparks Engagement Rumors On Instagram, Is She Ready To Marry Boyfriend Beau Clark?

Fans want to know if Stassi Schroeder's recent post confirms an engagement.

Stassi Schroeder’s fans and followers couldn’t be happier to see her in a healthy, new relationship with Beau Clark.

Following a number of awkward scenes with ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher on Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Schroeder confirmed her romance with Clark and embarked on a weeks-long trip to Europe. Then, after returning to Los Angeles with Clark in tow, Schroeder posted a photo on Instagram with a caption that left fans wondering if the couple is engaged.

“Engaged?” a curious fan asked in the comments section of Schroeder’s June 3 post, which included a diamond emoji.

“Please get married soon,” another asked.

According to Schroeder’s fans and followers, she appears to be much happier in her current relationship with Clark than she was during her on-again, off-again relationship with Meagher. As many noted, Schroeder seems to be back to herself after attempting for years to please Meagher by toning down her true personality.

After the finale episode of Vanderpump Rules featured Meagher commenting on numerous occasions about the backside of Lisa Vanderpump, many fans lashed out against him and called for a breakup. As fans will recall, Meagher shockingly told Vanderpump that he enjoyed watching her walk away after their first encounter.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark were introduced by mutual friends Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute and last month, they enjoyed a whirlwind trip to Europe, where they spent time in Italy and Brussels.

Schroeder and Clark have been much more open about their relationship on social media than Schroeder and Meagher were in past years, which has led many to believe that Clark will be open to the idea of appearing alongside Schroeder on the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules.

As fans will recall, Meagher steered clear of the cameras for the first few years of his relationship with Schroeder and didn’t enjoy spending time with her co-stars. As for Clark, he appears to have a close relationship with many of Schroeder’s co-stars, including Doute’s boyfriend, Brian Carter.

Schroeder and Clark were most recently seen spending time with the cast of Vanderpump Rules at a Memorial Day party thrown by Lala Kent and Randall Emmett in Los Angeles. Throughout the event, the group shared a ton of photos together on their social media pages, including video clips of them enjoying time in the couple’s swimming pool and around the grill.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.