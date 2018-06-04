George H. W. Bush Released From Hospital One Week After Being Admitted For Low Blood Pressure

Following a recent health scare, President George H.W. Bush was released from a hospital in Maine. According to CNN, Bush was admitted to the hospital last week for both low blood pressure and fatigue. Though he lives in Texas, Bush and his family spend summers in Maine.

“President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He likely will remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” Bush’s Chief of Staff, Jean Becker, said in a statement.

Luckily, family spokesman Jim McGrath released a tweet earlier today, letting the public know that Bush was released from the hospital and is “deeply appreciative” for the terrific care that he received at the hospital as well as all the well-wishes from the public. This past April, Bush was hospitalized in Houston for an infection the day after he buried his beloved wife, Barbara Bush.

The 41st President of the United States recently posted a photo of himself on his popular Twitter account. In the photo, Bush can be seen in his hospital bed and gown with his book, “George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story.” Bush has a huge smile on his face as he looks to his left. According to the website, the book can be purchased at retailers like Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Enjoying a great book and a wonderful walk down memory lane this morning. Yet another reminder of just how lucky I have been in life. Very proud of the author and co-author too. More at: https://t.co/W0XmyMi5Ie pic.twitter.com/53GhdnptNk — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) June 1, 2018

Since it was posted on June 1, the tweet has already gained a ton of attention with over 16,000 favorites, 2,000 plus retweets, and over 500 comments. Many fans commented on the picture to wish George a speedy recovery following his latest health ailment while countless other fans couldn’t help but chime in on the book.

“Hang in there ole boy! Before you know it you’ll be enjoying that beautiful New England summer! Your not missing anything here in Hou but heat & humidity! and more heat and humidity. I never gave my condolences to you but know, that woman’s absence is felt here. She was a gem!”

“Get well soon Mr President. Sending prayers your way,” another fan wrote.

As the Inquisitr reported in April, George’s wife, Barbara Bush, passed away at the age of 92. Barbara was mostly remembered for being the First Lady of the United States when her husband George H.W. Bush was President. She was also mother to former President George W. Bush, making her only the second woman to Abigail Adams to have both a husband and son serve as President.