Magic Mike Live Heading To London, Channing Tatum Announces During ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Performance

Magic Mike Live is going worldwide.

The audience at Sunday’s episode of Britain’s Got Talent got the surprise of a lifetime when Channing Tatum came out on stage and announced his Magic Mike Live show will be debuting in London later this year. According to E! News, Channing remained off stage while his dancers from the upcoming London show performed their own special routine on the popular reality competition show.

The London crew danced to “Sail” by AWOLNATION before ripping their shirts off almost three minutes later and began dancing to a song synonymous with Magic Mike, “Pony” by Ginuwine. The crowd went absolutely insane when the shirts came off and it was sheer pandemonium for a minute on stage. Gold confetti rained from the ceiling as the men ended their performance with a giant “Magic Mike Live” logo behind them. It was then that Tatum ran out with the news to the surprise not only of the crowd, but of judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, and David Walliams.

Deadline announced Tatum will be heavily involved in the London show’s production as one of the show’s directors, alongside choreographer Alison Faulk. Choreographer Teresa Espinosa will take on the role of associate director. Luke Broadlick will also aid in the show’s choreography.

The dancers who performed on Britain’s Got Talent are the actual dancers who will be in the London show, which will kick off on November 10 at the Hippodrome Casino. The dancers who appear in Tatum’s current Las Vegas show are entirely different, as that show will continue on simultaneously. The Las Vegas show is currently selling tickets through April 2019 and began its tenure at Club Domina over two years ago.

The news of Magic Mike Live in London was also announced on Tatum’s Instagram yesterday as he posed along the United Kingdom’s newest dancers. The 21 Jump Street actor also announced the launch of Magic Mike Live London’s new Instagram account where fans cans follow news from production and get to know the new crew of dancers. The brand new account already has over 24,000 followers in less than a day.

The movie that started it all, Magic Mike, debuted in 2012 and took the world by storm. It’s sequel, Magic Mike XXL premiered three years later. The films earned over $289 million worldwide and soared in the United States.

Tickets to Magic Mike Live London are already on sale, with dates through April 2019. Tickets range in price from £55.00 to £89.00. The full performance from Sunday’s Britain’s Got Talent, along with Tatum’s announcement can be found below.