Melania Trump Is Hiding Because She’s Being Abused, Suggests ‘Rolling Stone’ Writer Jamil Smith

Melania Trump is “hiding” because she’s been the victim of domestic abuse and doesn’t want the world to see – at least, that’s the suggestion made by Rolling Stone writer Jamil Smith. However, as Yahoo News reports, there’s absolutely zero evidence to support that claim.

As Yahoo News reports, Smith, the senior writer at the venerable magazine, suggested in a tweet Monday that the first lady is being abused and is in hiding.

“I wish that I didn’t suspect that the prolonged, poorly explained public absence of Melania Trump could be about concealing abuse. I wish that it was a ludicrous prospect. I wish that the @POTUS wasn’t a man with a history of abusing women, including those to whom he is married.”

Melania Trump has all but disappeared from the public eye over the past few weeks – that much is beyond dispute. On May 11, she went to the hospital for what was described at the time as a minor kidney procedure; one that, according to this Inquisitr report, is generally done outpatient. She has not been seen since then.

On May 25, Donald Trump himself addressed the issue of the missing first lady, telling reporters that she was “doing great” and pointing at a White House window, behind which she was supposedly watching the goings-on. No reporters at the scene saw any sign of her.

First lady Melania Trump is expected to attend an official White House event today for the first time since May 10 — but it's closed to the press https://t.co/GiYwUpp4MZ pic.twitter.com/r6oaKDKidf — CNN (@CNN) June 4, 2018

Reporters and social media users have been speculating as to where she might be, including a Chicago Tribune report that satirically suggested that she’d been smuggled out of the White House and had moved in with the Obamas.

But the idea that Mrs. Trump is a victim of domestic violence has not come up in serious conversation in the media until now.

So is there any evidence to support Smith’s claim? In a word, no.

As Smith suggests, Donald Trump has been accused of multiple improprieties with women, including some actions that could very well be considered sexual assault.

But has Trump ever been accused of any domestic violence-related crimes?

Donald Trump’s first marriage was to Ivana Zelnícková, a Czech model and the mother of Ivanka Trump and Trump’s older sons, Donald Jr. and Eric. Their marriage ended in 1991, and as The Daily Beast reported in 2015, Ivana claimed that Trump raped her and pulled out clumps of her hair, although Trump was never criminally charged for those alleged actions.

Trump’s second marriage was to American actress Marla Maples. They divorced in 1999 – however, that divorce was not accompanied by any accusations of violence.