Reese Witherspoon May Reprise Role As Elle Woods, In Talks For ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Witherspoon is negotiating her contract to return as Elle Woods in the third installment of the successful "Legally Blonde" franchise.

Legally Blonde fans, listen up: Reese Witherspoon is reportedly in talks to return as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3. The contract is being negotiated between Witherspoon and MGM, while the original writers who adapted the Amanda Brown novel into the first and second movies, Karen McCullah and Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, are likely going to write the script.

A third installment has been much anticipated and rumored for years. E! News detailed that back in 2015, Witherspoon said that there were no plans for a third movie. However, she added that it didn’t mean that it would never happen.

“A lot of writers over the years have come up with different ideas for it. I actually think it’s kind of great right now, because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office—like president!”

Witherspoon’s comments make sense if you consider the backstory that’s been put in place. The first movie was all about Elle Woods vying for her boyfriend’s affection by enrolling in Harvard Law School. The second movie focused on Elle campaigning for animal rights and fighting to be taken seriously by Congress. So it’s not a huge leap of the imagination to consider the third movie may depict a political progression in Elle’s career.

The first movie, Legally Blonde, grossed over $141.8 million around the world. The cast included Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, and Matthew Davis. The movie was released in 2001. And just two years later, Legally Blonde 2 grossed over $124.9 million, according to Variety.

Recently, the first movie garnered some attention when Lucy Ford, a reporter who was interviewing Witherspoon during a film junket for A Wrinkle In Time, handed the actress a university dissertation based on Legally Blonde. Ford said that “in this industry I know full well that meeting your hero isn’t always great, so I prepared myself for it to backfire.”

However, Witherspoon responded with huge appreciation, as she asked, “Really?!… That’s so sweet.” Witherspoon also added, “Thank you – that really touches my heart.”

The exchange took place just a few months ago in March, and the video of the exchange went viral, according to the BBC.

Witherspoon has won nominations for her role previously as Elle Woods. For the first movie, she was nominated for the Golden Globe’s Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture in the comedy and musical genres and won MTV Movie Awards’ Best Comedic Performance, Best Dressed, and Best Line, reported Tech Times.