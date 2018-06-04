‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Season 13 Cast: Was Gina Kirschenheiter Demoted From Full-Time Role?

Gina Kirschenheiter may not be featured in a full-time role on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.' Find out what happened.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 is coming soon and as fans await the release of the upcoming trailer and premiere date, a report has hit the web which suggests one of the rumored new housewives may have been demoted.

Although Bravo TV has yet to officially announce the Season 13 cast, rumors have been swirling for months which suggested the series could have a whopping three new cast members, including Emily Moore, Tatiana Beebe, and Gina Kirschenheiter. However, in the latest report shared by All About the Real Housewives, it was suspected that Kirschenheiter was recently removed from what would have been a full-time role.

On June 4, the outlet revealed Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, and Emily Moore Simpson would likely be featured as the full-time cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County with Gina Kirschenheiter appearing in a “friend” role. As for Beebe, she wasn’t mentioned at all.

According to All About the Real Housewives, network execs apparently decided that Kirschenheiter wasn’t exciting enough for the show and although she filmed a lot throughout production, many of her scenes were cut. In addition, the outlet claimed that while Kirschenheiter was married when she started filming the show, she ended up getting divorced by the end of production.

Although divorces have long been a part of the Real Housewives franchise, Kirschenheiter was allegedly not open to exposing the demise of her marriage during filming.

???? A post shared by Gina Kirschenheiter (@ginakirschenheiter) on Apr 22, 2018 at 11:43am PDT

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans have been tweeting up a storm in recent weeks in regard to when the trailer for Season 13 will be released and last month, it was believed that the first look at the new season would be shared prior to month’s end. Then, after a number of people questioned Andy Cohen about the trailer, he informed his audience that the preview was not yet ready.

Following the end of filming on Season 12 last year, three of the show’s cast members, Meghan King Edmonds, Peggy Sulahian, and Lydia McLaughlin, confirmed online that they were not planning to appear on the show’s 13th season. As for the other women, Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, and Kelly Dodd, they’ve all confirmed they will be back.

Although fans will have to wait a bit longer to hear of the premiere date and watch the Season 13 trailer, they do have something to look forward to, a Real Housewives of Orange County special.

The Real Housewives of Orange County: How They Got Here airs on June 11 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.