Drake’s Alleged Ghostwriter, Quentin Miller, Still Denies Being The Man Behind The Curtain

As the Drake vs. Pusha T rap war continues to roar on, fans, rappers, and the like are speaking out and voicing their thoughts on the feud. One person, however, who is staying quiet and away from the drama is Drake’s alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller. As reported by TMZ, Miller was all smiles when cameras caught up with him as he conveniently skirted questions about allegedly being Drake’s secret ghostwriter. In regards to the rap war brewing between the two rappers, Miller was also silent and made no comments on it.

Miller was spotted outside Aisle 5 in Atlanta on Thursday night where photographers asked him about whether he would be collaborating with the 31-year-old Canadian rapper anytime soon. Before Pusha released the seething diss track “The Story of Adidon,” where he took more shots at Drake and even claimed that he had a secret child, Pusha released the diss track “Infrared,” where he alleged that Drake doesn’t write his own songs.

“It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin.”

Back in 2015, another rapper who was feuding with Drake, Meek Mill made the same exact claim in a tweet saying, “he don’t write his own raps.” After doing some digging, Miller was identified to be the alleged secret ghostwriter behind Drake’s songs. Miller adamantly denied it and as a result of the claim, Drake hastily released two diss tracks, including the song “Back to Back” where he addresses the ghostwriting allegations.

Drake's Alleged Ghostwriter Dodges Questions He Writes for Drizzy https://t.co/1PV1HAdNax — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2018

“This for y’all that think that I don’t write enough. They just mad ’cause I got the Midas touch.”

Since the feud with Pusha has been ignited, unlike Drake’s swift responses to Mill in the past, Drake has yet to respond to Pusha’s two diss tracks. Aside from alleging that Drake doesn’t write his own music, Pusha also managed to dredge up yet another secret in Drake’s supposed closet when he alleged that Drake secretly fathered a son with former adult star Sophie Brussaux. As previously reported by Inquisitr, since the claim has been brought to light, details have since slowly emerged about the rumored secret child. It was last reported that not only has Drake been financially supportive of Brussaux since learning of her pregnancy, but he’s also been seeing the child on a regular basis since the child was born late last year.

As for the ongoing beef between the two, as previously reported by Inquisitr, rapper Kanye West, who produced Pusha T’s latest album, has been the latest celebrity to sound off on the feud saying that he’s not a fan of the two rappers feuding, and he’s more focused on spreading the love.