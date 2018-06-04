John Cena Flips Position On Having Kids With Nikki Bella

The WWE star says he has finally realized there's more to life than work.

John Cena has done a lot of flip-flopping ever since he broke off his engagement with Nikki Bella in April. The WWE star has long said that fatherhood is not in the cards for him, but now he’s having a change of tune. Cena recently admitted that he has realized that he wants to have kids someday. According to E! News, John recently told reporters:

“Of course I would love to be a dad. By the way, that’s an about-face for me and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don’t want children, but I’m a little bit older now, wiser.”

Cena explained that when he was younger he thought differently because he was so focused on his wrestling career. Now it seems John had an epiphany about his life. Cena revealed:

“I would love it only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I am realizing that there is life and life exists and it’s beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent, so we’ll see.”

John Cena went so far as to look ahead at his potential child’ aspirations, saying he doesn’t know what he would have done if his parents hadn’t supported his career choice.

“Would I allow my child to chase their dream?” he asked. “I think that’s what life’s all about.”

Nikki Bella had been prepared to give up her dream of motherhood because she knew John Cena didn’t children. In 2014, the couple butted heads on the subject on Nikki’s show Total Divas, when John told made it clear that he didn’t ever want to be a father. Still, fans were stunned when Nikki pulled the plug on her wedding to John a few weeks before their planned ceremony on May 5.

At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the “main cause” of the couple’s sudden breakup was over starting a family.

“Nikki and John truly love each other, but they will never have the same view on a perfect future,” the insider told ET. “Nikki has always dreamt of having a family of her own and John does not want children and that was the main cause of their break up. They are both dedicated to their careers, but Nikki wants more than just that.”

But now it seems things are looking up for Nikki Bella and John Cena. Days after their split, the wrestling superstar declared his love for Nikki on the Today show and revealed that he wanted to “be the father of her children.”

The WWE stars were recently spotted out and about together in San Diego, and last week a rep for the Total Bellas star told E! that “Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day.”