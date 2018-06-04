Scheana Marie’s Ex-Boyfriend Rob Valletta Claims He Joined ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast So She Wouldn’t Be Fired

Scheana Marie's job with Bravo TV was reportedly in jeopardy ahead of 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 6.

Scheana Marie may have been fired from her role on Vanderpump Rules if it wasn’t for Rob Valletta agreeing to appear alongside her during Season 6.

During a recent interview with comedian Heather McDonald on her Juicy Scoop podcast, the actor opened up about being hesitant to take part in the series due to the way the opportunity was presented to him.

“It was worded to me a very certain way that if I didn’t do it this would make Scheana look really bad to the network. And it could jeopardize her job,” he explained, according to a report by the Celebrity Insider on June 2.

Apparently, Valletta was pressured into appearing on the show and because he wanted to protect his then-girlfriend, he succumbed to that pressure and participated in just one season of the show before his relationship with Scheana came to an end.

During Season 6, Scheana’s relationship with Rob became a hot topic for her co-stars and throughout filming, she insisted he was The One for her. Unfortunately, after gushing over his every move and ability, Scheana was dealt with a breakup just weeks after filming wrapped and ever since, she and Valletta have kept their time together to a minimum.

Scheana Marie attempted to maintain a friendship with Rob Valletta in the months that followed their August 2017 breakup but ultimately, things between them didn’t work out and since the end of last year, they appear to be completely estranged.

While Scheana claims she is currently single, she’s been spending tons of time with Robby Hayes in recent months and traveled to Hawaii with him for what appeared to be a romantic getaway in May. The allegedly couple then reunited in Los Angeles, where the romance rumors continued. Scheana also fueled the reports of a potential romance when she left her home in West Hollywood and moved 30 minutes away to Marina Del Ray, which is located just south of Hayes’ home in Venice Beach.

Scheana has been vocal about her thoughts on her relationship drama with Rob Valletta playing out on Vanderpump Rules and has even slammed him on Twitter for ignoring her during the show’s Season 6 finale episode. As fans will recall, Scheana attempted to flirt with Valletta by telling him she’d leave a hard hat on for later but was completely ignored by the actor. The scene was just one of the many moments on the show that seemed to suggest that he wasn’t that into their relationship.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air later this year on Bravo TV.