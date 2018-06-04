Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Are Still Together, Per ‘TMZ’

Despite rumors, the couple is apparently still together.

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s roller coaster romance continues.

As the Inquisitr reported, Scott Disick and 19-year-old girlfriend, Sofia Richie, allegedly split up after photos of Scott snuggling up to a mystery woman at Kanye West’s album listening party in Wyoming last week were leaked online. Allegedly, the couple’s relationship prior to the photos had been rocky, with Scott’s drinking taking a toll on their relationship.

But despite many reports of the couple calling it quits over the weekend, TMZ is sharing a different story. According to the gossip site, sources close to Sofia and Scott are saying that despite rumors, the couple are still very much together and have not yet called things off.

The publication’s source goes on to report that it is true that Sofia was not happy with Disick getting handsy with a mystery woman but she has not pulled the plug on their relationship just yet. As for the mystery woman? Scott has reportedly known her for years and him holding her was not meant to be sexual nor did it lead to anything.

“They also did not go home together. Regarding him telling people at the party he was single… we’re told that was the booze talking.”

The couple’s relationship has been displayed on their respective Instagram accounts over the past few months. While Disick appears to be a little less private in his relationship with Richie, Sofia keeps it a little more public on her account. In fact, Scott’s last Instagram photo with Richie came back in January, with the couple hanging out with each other, about to go on a helicopter ride.

In turn, Richie has posted more photos of her boyfriend on her own Instagram account with the most recent photo coming at the end of May. In the picture, a bikini-clad Richie holds on to Scott as they pose in the ocean. Sofia even tells Scott that she loves him in this particular snapshot.

Many fans took to the photo to weigh in on the couple’s relationship, even though the photo was posted before the split rumors started to surface. While some fans confessed that they would miss the couple together, countless other fans weighed in to let Sofia know that they think she is better off without a “playboy.”

“You should’ve known what you were getting into little girl.”

“This relationship is so dang weird,” another wrote

Neither Richie nor Disick have commented publicly on the split rumors.