Duchess Meghan & Queen Elizabeth Slated To Spend Time Together In Chester

The new Duchess of Sussex is poised to join the Queen on what will be her first post-honeymoon duties.

Newly minted Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will be joining Queen Elizabeth in Chester for what shall be her first real royal duty since being wed to Prince Harry last month.

The new royal will be joining the 92-year-old Queen in ceremoniously opening the Storyhouse Theatre in the city next Thursday. On the same day, they will also be hosting the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge in Widnes, Cheshire.

This trip with the Queen is slated to be Markle’s first active duty as a member of the royal family, and her first as well without Prince Harry at her side.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and wife of Prince William, joined the Queen on several engagements in 2012 after marrying William; however, her first official engagements as a member of the royal family were not with the monarch.

Duke and Duchess Harry and Meghan have not been seen in public since Prince Charles’ 70th birthday celebrations at Buckingham Palace last month, only three days after their wedding.

It is widely believed that amidst the removal from the public eye following the wedding that the pair finally set off on their honeymoon last week, with further reports showing all signs pointing towards Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Canada as their post-wedding destination.

According to reports published by TMZ, the new Duke and Duchess are staying at the 6,000-square-foot Outlook Cabin, endearingly dubbed “The Royal Retreat.”

Prior to Harry and Meghan’s stay, the retreat hosted other significant names such as King George VI and the Queen Mother, who stayed there in 1939, and Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who also visited in June 2005.

Other famous names who have visited the spot include Anthony Hopkins, John Travolta, and Bill Gates.

Honeymoon rumors aside, the new couple is expected to appear alongside the rest of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony during this upcoming Saturday’s Trooping the Colour parade in London.

Queen Elizabeth II along with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, and Princess Anne, Princess Royal greets the audience at the Royal Albert Hall for a star-studded concert to celebrate her 92nd birthday. Andrew Parsons / Getty Images

The pair is attempting to keep quite busy now that their legal union has been solidified, with the plans to set off to Sydney for The Invictus Games in October, as well as Harry posting the news today that the 2020 iteration of the games will take place in The Netherlands, a locale the event has yet to call home.

The couple is expected to then continue their worldwide tour in nations such as New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga.

The Duke and Duchess are also slated to be a part of a handful of smaller-term overseas visits fairly soon, including a two-day visit to Dublin. Despite all this, Meghan will still be “learning the ropes,” at least initially, from her new grandmother-in-law.