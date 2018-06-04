Dakota Johnson Moves On From ‘Fifty Shades’ To ‘Suspiria,’ A Film That Sent Her To Therapy

Dakota Johnson is the star of the remake of the original 1977 film directed by Dario Argento.

Now that 50 Shades of Grey is long over, Dakota Johnson is looking to move on and be taken seriously as an actress. And, according to the Daily Mail, she’s trying to do so with a starring role in Suspiria, a modern take on the classic 1977 horror film directed by Dario Argento.

In the first trailer for the film, an unrecognizable Dakota Johnson has stringy red hair and looks almost possessed as she dances around without makeup on. Johnson plays American dancer Susie Bannon, who is “overcome” by a dark spell when she goes to work for a German dance company. Tilda Swinton, who starred in director Luca Guadagnino’s film I Am Love and is reportedly the director’s “muse,” plays the troupe’s artistic director Madame Blanc. Chloe Grace Moretz, who is also unrecognizable, rounds out the main cast of the film, which was first teased at CinemaCon in April of this year.

The film has already dropped its first trailer and is expected to hit theaters on November 2 of this year.

Check out the trailer for the film below.

Even though Dakota Johnson — who is the daughter of Miami Vice star Don Johnson and Hollywood royalty Melanie Griffith — has been desperate to be taken seriously by the mainstream, she seems to be only known for her role as Anastasia Steele in the 50 Shades of Grey series of films, opposite Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey.

— Suspiria (@suspiriamovie) June 4, 2018

And though many fans of the film hoped that she and Dornan would turn their on-screen romance into an off-screen one, both are involved in other, happy relationships: Dornan is married to his wife, actress and musician Amelia Warner, with whom he has two children. Johnson, for her part, is currently dating Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, who has two children of his own with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

So even though Johnson is trying to separate herself from the franchise that made her famous, Suspiria is proving to be more of a challenge than she initially anticipated. In addition to requiring a level of physical exertion that she wasn’t used to in previous roles, the actress told Elle Magazine that the film “no lie, f—ed me up so much that I had to go to therapy,” which accounts for her compromised mental state during filming.

It should be interesting to see if the therapy — and all the rest of the physical and emotional exertion — pays off for Dakota Johnson, which we’ll find out when Suspiria hits theaters in November.