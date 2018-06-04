Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Huge Baby Bump In Tiny Bikini

Even though she’s pregnant, Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel is still living her best life. As the Daily Mail shared earlier today, the South African-born model enjoyed a beach day with some pals in Vitoria, Espirito Santo in Brazil.

The model looked absolutely flawless in a red and white polka dot bikini that ties in the front. The 29-year-old opted for a more laid-back look for her day at the beach in a high ponytail and pair of aviator shades. She appeared to be having a great time as she is all smiles in the photos. Shortly after rocking the teeny bikini, Swanepoel was seen sporting a long, see-through white dress as she walked the beach.

As many know, Swanepoel is already mother to son Anancan and is set to welcome her second child with fellow model, fiancee Hermann Nicoli, very soon. The model also shared a beautiful photo of herself along with her son on her Instagram account earlier today. In the gorgeous beach photo, the mother of one looks incredible in a black bikini that shows off her growing baby bump. Candice wears her long, blonde hair down as she looks at her son playing in the sand.

✨☀️???? A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jun 3, 2018 at 3:09pm PDT

Many of Candice’s fans were quick to comment on the beautiful mother and son photo, giving it over 572,000 likes as well as 1,800 comments within just 18 hours of being posted. While most fans commented on how beautiful the model looks in the bikini-clad photo, countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on her beautiful, pregnant belly.

“I am your fans from China!Love you so much!You are my favorite model! You are a legend.”

“Sad thing is she’s pregnant and has a 3749589 times better looking body than me,” another fan quipped.

“Amazing woman…. Just love you…just well balanced life,” one more fan wrote.

A few days prior to the glowing baby bump photo, Candice shared another picture of herself, this time a throwback picture. In the image, Swanepoel can be seen rocking her pre-pregnancy body in a see-through dress. The model closes her eyes and leans back as she crosses her hands over her chest.

➰ A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on May 31, 2018 at 6:28pm PDT

Like her previous picture, this one has also gained a lot of attention from Candice’s army of fans with 238,000 likes as well as 980 plus comments.

“Thank you so so so much Candice! love you so muchh im crying rn,” one super fan wrote.

Fans can follow Candice’s Instagram account to see baby updates!