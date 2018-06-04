Joshua Jackson Steps Out With New Girlfriend, Alyssa Julya Smith

While Joshua Jackson had been paired with Diane Kruger for a decade, the couple split back in 2016 and now comes word that the handsome actor has been seen out and about in New York with a new lady — Chedder TV host Alyssa Julya Smith. Snaps of the couple were seen in the Daily Mail, which also discussed the rumors that Kruger, who is now dating Norman Reedus, may be pregnant.

Jackson, 39, appeared to have a hard time bouncing back after that breakup — that is until these pictures of the former Dawson’s Creek star popped up over the weekend with the gorgeous actress and model. The two look incredibly happy, enjoying the spring-like weather in the city that never sleeps. While this is the first time they’ve been seen together, according to an E! News source, the relationship isn’t new.

“It’s been going on for several months now,” the source told them. Since Smith, 31, is based in Los Angeles, the couple has had to do the long distance thing while Jackson’s been appearing in the Broadway show, Children of a Lesser God. Now that the show has closed, he may be spending more time in Los Angeles with his new lady. The actor had been having some issues with dating and opened up about it on The Ellen Show.

“Things have changed a little bit since last time I was single. Everything’s in your phone now. There’s no talking to people anymore. You talk to someone and they’re like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, no. We don’t do that anymore.’ It’s been quite a big change.” While there has not been any confirmation about how Jackson and Smith met, the source at E! believed they had met on a dating app.

According to US, the actor has had a little experience with dating since his breakup two years ago. The actor was spotted kissing a mystery woman over dinner in New York City in March 2017. In August of 2017, he was spotted on a date with model Shafia West.

Jackson’s Showtime series, The Affair, was renewed through Season 4, and the actor recently participated in a Dawson’s Creek reunion with ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes, who famously played Joey to his Pacey. That reunion put him back in touch with Busy Phillips, who played his girlfriend Audrey on the show. Jackson shared a picture of the two together on Instagram after Phillips saw him in his Broadway show.