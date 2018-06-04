Get To Know Blake Horstmann Of ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Season With Becca Kufrin

'The Bachelorette' viewers will reportedly be seeing a lot of Blake Horstmann this season as Becca Kufrin searches for love - what do fans need to know about him?

Becca Kufrin says she found love this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season and viewers know that the sparks started to fly immediately with bachelor Blake Horstmann. Spoilers tease that Blake may be a serious contender for that final rose and everybody is anxious to know more about him. What’s the scoop on Horstmann?

Blake Horstmann’s ABC Bachelorette profile notes that he’s 28 years old and he’s a sales representative based in Bailey, Colorado. This suitor angling for Becca Kufrin’s final rose calls himself a modern romantic and he insists that he’s looking for someone who’s an equal and who is independent.

This Bachelorette suitor grew up in Bailey where he still lives and he was an athlete throughout high school and college, playing both basketball and football. Apparently, he loves to swing dance too, and fans hope they’ll see this side of him with Becca this spring.

Reality Steve says that Horstmann graduated from Hastings College in Nebraska in 2011 with a degree in communications and marketing, and he was working for Coors before he left for filming. Viewers likely remember that Blake first met Becca during the After the Final Rose special as Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Bachelor season wrapped and he made a big impression again during the Bachelorette premiere when he arrived riding an ox.

Blake’s Instagram page makes it clear that he loves the outdoors, his friends, dogs, running, golf, and the Denver Broncos. Horstmann seems to have a great sense of humor and he describes himself as being a motivated, young overachiever on his LinkedIn page. This Bachelorette contender says that he loves learning new things and meeting new people and he notes that he thrives in a culture that is progressing and upbeat.

At least on paper, Blake sounds like he could be a great match for Becca. Kufrin definitely shares sparks with Horstmann and Bachelorette spoilers hint that he could be sticking around for a while in Season 14. Becca has said that she is engaged and incredibly happy and viewers will be anxious to see if Blake is the guy who has mended her broken heart. If he doesn’t end up being Kufrin’s fiance, could he perhaps become the 2019 Bachelor lead?

Stay tuned for additional Bachelorette spoilers as they emerge throughout Becca Kufrin’s season. Blake Horstmann is off to a great start in Season 14 already and viewers will likely be anxious to see a lot more of him as things progress.