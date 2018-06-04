Roseanne’s Ex Tom Arnold Says ‘I Warned Everybody’ That She Was Racist

Roseanne Barr's ex says he saw her meltdown coming and he tried to stop it.

Tom Arnold says his ex-wife Roseanne Barr is “obviously” racist, and he reveals he tried to intervene before something disastrous happened with the sitcom star. In a new interview with Good Morning Britain, Arnold addressed the inflammatory tweet that caused the cancelation of Barr’s self-titled ABC sitcom and resulted in the loss of hundreds of cast and crew members’ jobs.

Arnold told Good Morning Britain that Roseanne really “needs to get off Twitter” and that someone has to “get her phone away from her.”

ABC canceled the second season of the Roseanne reboot hours after the show’s star posted a racist tweet about former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. Barr apologized to Jarrett and revealed that she had taken the sleep drug Ambien shortly before posting the offensive tweet.

But Tom Arnold, who was married to Roseanne for four years and worked on the original incarnation of her show, doesn’t seem to be sympathetic to the Ambien defense. Arnold told the British morning show:

“I have to say, I saw it coming. I warned everybody. [ABC executives] should have gotten involved earlier. … You could have seen this coming, perhaps, and done something.”

Arnold revealed that he even went to Roseanne’s family about the situation.

“I’m talking to my stepdaughter the whole time because she’s been cut off. I said, ‘You’ve got to get her phone away from her.’ … It was madness,” he said.

“You can’t call black people monkeys. That’s what she was doing. … She was doing that over and over again. A lot of those Trump people do that. It’s not acceptable.”

Tom Arnold said he had been closely watching Roseanne’s last six months of tweeting and social media which mirrored her support of Donald Trump. Arnold added that Donald Trump is also a racist who “feeds into this conspiracy stuff.”

Tom Arnold also touched on whether he thinks mental health issues played a part in Roseanne’s meltdown. After the Roseanne firestorm blew up last week, Arnold told CNN he believes mental health issues had played “a part” in her behavior.

Arnold once again addressed Roseanne’s reported dissociative identity disorder, telling Good Morning Britain that when he was married to Roseanne “she dealt openly and honestly with multiple personality disorder.”

“She was honest and courageous about that. So I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I know there is mental illness issues,” Arnold said.

In an interview last week with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Arnold estimated ABC lost up to $1 billion dollars over the sudden cancelation of Roseanne, “all because somebody didn’t say, ‘Get that phone out of her hand” to the series star. Arnold described Roseanne Barr as “a loose cannon” who couldn’t help herself when she had that phone in her hand. The actor also revealed that he went so far as to write a memo to the Roseanne crew to warn them that Barr should step away from social media, but no one took his advice.

You can see Tom Arnold’s interview with Good Morning Britain below.