Donald Trump Jr. And Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Seen Dating Again

The duo was spotted together on a 'romantic night out' at an upscale Manhattan restaurant, the 'New York Post' claims.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle had dinner together at the NYC Omar at Vaucluse restaurant last week, the Page Six gossip section of the New York Post claimed this morning.

Last month, Page Six alleged that the president’s son and the Fox News host had already been dating for several weeks. Trump Jr. is in the process of divorcing his wife Vanessa after 12 years of marriage. Vanessa Trump, with whom he has five children, filed divorce paperwork in March in a Manhattan court, but the couple is still legally married.

Quoting a bystander, the Page Six team claimed that the Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle were rather close at the restaurant.

“‘He was touching her, and they were holding hands all night,’ said a witness. ‘They had dinner with one other woman — but you couldn’t put a knife between them’…’They didn’t care who saw them,’ the source said. Reports said that the same night, the couple were at the Grill in Midtown.”

The alleged relationship has not been officially confirmed by the principals, however.

The popular and charismatic co-host of The Five, the political roundtable which airs Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. Eastern on the Fox News Channel, Kimberly Guilfoyle was reportedly under consideration for a job in the Trump White House, possibly as press secretary, but in late June 2017, she signed a new, long-term contract with the top-rated cable network.

The former high-profile California prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles, and later first lady of San Francisco when she was married to then-mayor Gavin Newsom (a Democrat who is his state’s lieutenant governor and candidate for governor), Kimberly Guilfoyle worked for ABC News, Court TV, and CNN before joining the Fox News Channel in January 2006. In addition to The Five, Guilfoyle regularly appears on other FNC shows as a legal analyst.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Kimberly Guilfoyle, 49, is the daughter of an Irish cop and a Puerto Rican school teacher and was born in San Francisco. She is a graduate of UC Davis and the University of San Francisco School of Law, and modeling for the Victoria’s Secret catalog is part of her resume, according to Cosmopolitan. Guilfoyle is a strong supporter of President Trump’s agenda. The twice-divorced Guilfoyle is a single mother of one son.

Donald Trump Jr., 40, an executive in the Trump organization who was also a boardroom judge for the Apprentice franchise on NBC television, has been in a feud with Page Six after the news outlet staff accused him of retweeting a purported anti-Semitic Roseanne Barr tweet which he has denied in a tweet of his own.

Page Six is doing what they normally do, lying and obfuscating. They know full well that I did not RT anything that was anti-semitic, but I guess facts don’t matter when you’re a dishonest, clickbait rag. #FAKENEWS https://t.co/7vdQKNTasd — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 29, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. has a nearly 3 million followers on Twitter and is also a popular surrogate for the POTUS on the campaign trail.