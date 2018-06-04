‘Vanderpump Rules’: Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss, Before And After Photos In ‘People’ Magazine

Find out how Brittany Cartwright lost the weight.

Brittany Cartwright has lost 25 pounds, and she’s looking great.

In a new tweet shared by the Vanderpump Rules star’s mother, Sherri Cartwright, a snippet from the latest issue of People magazine is seen and in it, before and after photos of Cartwright and her weight loss are featured.

In the caption of the photos, it is revealed by People magazine that Cartwright dropped a whopping 25 pounds by cooking healthy meals at home and attending a bootcamp workout class three times each week.

“I have so much more energy,” she told the magazine of her new size.

Cartwright began gaining weight at the end of 2016 as she and boyfriend Jax Taylor spent time in her hometown during filming on their spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, and her critics online quickly took notice. As Vanderpump Rules fans may recall, Cartwright faced intense backlash, and even pregnancy rumors, after experiencing weight gain.

While Cartwright has been up and down since fans first met her during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules, she has now taken on a much healthier approach to eating and is looking better than ever as she and her co-stars prepare to begin filming on the seventh season of the Bravo TV reality show.

My baby girl @BNCartwright in People Magazine ???? pic.twitter.com/rXHzAsL6IQ — Sherri Cartwright (@SherriCartwrig3) June 1, 2018

Brittany Cartwright joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules as the girlfriend of Jax Taylor but during Season 6, their relationship came to a temporary end after it was revealed that Taylor had cheated on her with Faith Stowers and proclaimed he would never marry her.

As fans saw during Vanderpump Rules Season 6, Taylor suddenly split from Cartwright months after admitting he cheated and for a short time, it seemed as though the SUR Restaurant waitress was on the cusps of a relationship with fellow SUR employee Adam Spott. Then, at the reunion special earlier this year, Cartwright confirmed she and Taylor were back on after a three-month breakup.

Since reuniting months ago, Cartwright and Taylor have seemed to be quite happy and when it comes to their future, they appear to be headed towards a future engagement and wedding. Although the couple hasn’t confirmed anything quite yet, they’ve visited Cartwright’s dream wedding venue, The Kentucky Castle, a number of times over the past several months and in some photos, Cartwright has appeared to be sporting an engagement-style ring.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 will air on Bravo TV later this year. No word yet on a second season of their spinoff, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.