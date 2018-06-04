‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Erika Girardi Reprises Farrah Dubose And Riles Up Jack, Neil And Hilary

The Genoa City realtor finds herself in the middle of an intense bidding war.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi reprises her role of Farrah Dubose in Genoa City this week, and she’s caught right in the middle of a bidding war for Chelsea and Adam’s penthouse. The actress recently took to Instagram to share her excitement over her upcoming appearance with her followers.

Expect sparks to fly when Jack (Peter Bergman) decides to find his own place to live and realizes that the penthouse where his nemesis Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) once lived would make the perfect bachelor pad for him. He knows exactly who he’d like to bring back to his place too — his realtor Farrah Dubose, but his sister Ashley, portrayed by Eileen Davidson who is Girardi’s RHOBH co-star, may have something to say about that.

According to She Knows Soaps, Jack will have plenty of competition because at least two other people want to buy the prime piece of GC real estate. First of all, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) thinks the penthouse would be a fantastic place for her to live. It’s right next to Devon (Bryton James), which would make it super convenient for co-parenting their bundle of joy, which she’s expecting sometime in the next nine months or so.

Of course, Neil (Kristoff St. John) is entirely against his son and his ex-wife reuniting. There’s a deep and hurtful history there, and he thinks the Hamilton-Winters men are far better off without Hilary in their love lives.

While spoilers show that Devon circumvents his dad’s interference by merely asking Hilary to move in with him, that might not be enough to stop the bidding war between Jack and Neil. It seems both men are hellbent on living in the place where Adam (then Justin Hartley) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and then later Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Chelsea once lived with their boys.

Spoilers say that Neil outwits his opponent, but does that mean Jack or Hilary? By the end of this week, it looks like the empty penthouse may have a brand new owner, and it will be great to see some storylines there again.

Fans of Erika Girardi should tune in on Monday, June 4, and Wednesday, June 6 to watch her reprise the role of the well to do GC realtor that she originated in December 2016. Her last appearance was in April 2017, according to Soap Opera Digest. Last time she found herself in the middle of Jack and Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) battle over a warehouse.