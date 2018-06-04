Jon Gosselin And Daughter Hannah Share Smiley New Selfies

Kate Gosselin remains silent as one of her sextuplets spends extra time with her dad.

Jon Gosselin is spending more solo time with his daughter Hannah. The former TLC star posted a happy new selfie with his sextuplet daughter to Instagram. Jon captioned the pic with, “Happy Saturday!!! School is almost over Thank God!!!!”

Hannah shared a similar photo on her own social media page. The photo shows the 14-year-old smiling alongside her dad as she references the chilly Pennsylvania weather with the caption: “Why can’t it just be warm?”

The new photos are the latest in a month-long social media spree between the Kate Plus 8 star and her dad.

In recent weeks, Jon Gosselin has been posting a ton of pics of Hannah, one of his eight kids with ex-wife Kate Gosselin, causing some fans to speculate that he has custody of the teen.

Hannah has reposted many of the same photos that her father shared. In one whirlwind week, the father-daughter duo shared snaps that showed them going out for ice cream, eating Mexican food, and going on a “road trip.” As the Inquisitr previously reported, Hannah Gosselin even shared a collage of photos that showed her and her dad out on a shopping trip with her rarely seen brother Collin. The flurry of father-daughter posts came one month after E! News revealed that Jon Gosselin spent Easter Sunday—which was also his birthday—with only Hannah and none of his other seven kids.

You can see Jon and Hannah Gosselin’s latest selfies below.

Jon Gosselin has not shared photos of any of his kids except Hannah and Collin in more than a year. Jon did post a throwback snap of the sextuplets—Hannah, Collin, Aaden, Alexis, Leah, and Joel— in honor of their 14th birthday on May 10.

Meanwhile, Kate Gosselin has remained silent regarding the situation with Hannah. On the sextuplets birthday, Kate posted a sweet tribute to her kids on Instagram, writing, “I’ll never forget our first ‘birth day’ together……this day remains one of the best in my life…. and 14 years later, I love you 400 times as much, if that’s even possible! Happy birthday, my babies! Here’s to many more birthdays together!! I love you forever and always, no matter what! ”

In a recent video posted to Instagram, Jon Gosselin cryptically referenced his time spent with Hannah and thanked fans for their support.

“Obviously, you know the situation. If you don’t know the situation you should get together with a friend or anyone who understands the situation,” the dad of eight said.