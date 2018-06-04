They say that living life in front of the camera didn't help.

Last night the season finale of Southern Charm New Orleans aired, and this morning the news broke that Reagan and Jeff Charleston are separated. The former NFL player married the soon-to-be lawyer in 2012, but the two have now issued a statement to say that their marriage did not survive the first season’s troubles on the reality show.

People shared the statement from the Charlestons who together have run a jewelry business.

“Jeff and I have decided to separate and are devoting time to re-establishing a great friendship while focusing on personal growth apart. We are looking forward to seeing what the future has in store for us.”

Fans of Southern Charm New Orleans saw the relationship unravel over the season, struggling with a serious reversal of fortune and Jeff’s possible issues with CTE, a post-concussion syndrome. Reagan has tweeted before that the two were struggling in their relationship.

“We were experiencing a terribly difficult period in our marriage that would be hard on any couple, let alone a couple living it out in front of a camera crew.”

Several fans were concerned about the relationship when Reagan moved into her own apartment in the French Quarter in order to study for law school.

Concerns also arose about Jeff’s drinking and his mental health during the season after he suffered from what looked to be a temper tantrum. Jeff seemed to be improving as he started therapy.

“We need to reach the lowest points to measure where we really are in our lives and relationships.”

The Charlestons continued to deal with a financial struggle after Jeff’s family allegedly stole money from an account with his NFL earnings.

Jeff says that it was hard to watch his relationship through the spectrum of the Bravo show.

“This is hard to watch for me,” he said. “I can’t believe I was this mean to @ReaganNola.”

Jeff sadly seems to blame himself for the couple’s troubles.

“It’s upsetting that I put everyone I love in this situation. They truly cared for me and were there to get me out of dark times.”

Bravo says that the show provided an accurate glimpse inside the sometimes idyllic life of Reagan and Jeff in Covington, Louisiana, with their crew of dogs, large and small. During the season finale, Jeff was saddened to find out that Reagan was not pregnant after she took a pregnancy test in the bathroom at a party.

Jeff mentioned that after being betrayed by his mother, he wants to create his own family, and Reagan promised to stay by his side.