Brielle Biermann Shows Off Slim Bikini Body In Tropical Instagram Post On Jet Ski

Once again, Brielle Biermann is taking a page out of her mom Kim Zolciak Biermann’s book and flaunting her fit body to fans.

As the Inquisitr reported two weeks ago, Kim Zolciak left little to the imagination in a series of bikini photos posted to her Instagram page. The mother of four was in Turks and Caicos to celebrate her 40th birthday with her husband, Kroy Biermann, as she flaunted her amazing body in a thonged bikini. Not surprisingly, Kroy was the photographer behind all of the sexy photos.

And over the weekend, Brielle followed in the footsteps of her famous mother with a bikini photo of her very own. In the sexy snapshot, the 21-year-old can be seen on a jet ski with her friend, YouTuber Madi Bernard. Brielle looks incredible in a tiny white swimsuit, with her toned tummy and fit thighs clearly visible in the picture.

The reality star leans against the jet ski, striking a pose as she holds her oversized aviator shades and wears her hair in a ponytail off the one side of her shoulder. Madi can be seen on the back of the jet ski in a black and white striped swimsuit. Like her mother, Brielle appears to be in the popular vacation spot, Turks and Caicos, as she tagged that as her location.

Biermann’s 1 million-plus fans have already given the photo a ton of attention even though it’s only been posted to her Instagram account for two days. Thus far, the snapshot has already earned 47,000 likes as well as 230-plus comments. Many of her fans let Biermann know how much they love her on the show Don’t Be Tardy while countless other fans were quick to comment on her amazing bikini body.

“Hahaha I literally hype you up like you’re my bestfriend but whatever, you’re perf.”

“YES. I need that body and that swimsuit,” another fan wrote.

Recently, the 21-year-old also made headlines for being at the center of plastic surgery rumors. As the Inquisitr reported, Kim Zolciak Biermann took to her Instagram to defend her daughter Brielle against plastic surgery rumors that had been plaguing her for weeks. She shared a side-by-side photo of Brielle as a child and Brielle today. In both photos, her dimples are clearly showing.

“She was born with dimples!! @briellebiermann The pediatrician (who had been practicing for 30 yrs) said he had never seen dimples so big on a newborn in his career!! Oh and she was born with a perfect nose just like my moms side of the family, dimples like my mom as well!” she wrote.

DONT BE TARDY SZN 7 A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on Apr 30, 2018 at 12:46pm PDT

The 40-year-old also went on to say that the children of celebrities should be off limits and the plastic surgery rumors are totally unfair. Though they fight from time to time on their show, it’s easy to see that this mother-daughter combo is incredibly close.