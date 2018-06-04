‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Lovebirds Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon: Glad They’ll Never Face First Dates Again

Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti already making plans for the future? It sounds as if that may be the case.

It took Bachelor in Paradise stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti almost three years to admit that they were both ready to be together as a couple, but now that they are, they are not wasting any time getting serious. The two just hit the iHeart Radio Wango Tango event in Los Angeles, and they gushed over one another as they shared some updates. What’s the latest?

E! News had a chance to chat with Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, and they talked about how good it feels to know that they’ll never face any first dates again. Despite being somewhat glammed up for the Wango Tango event and having recently gone on a romantic Hawaiian vacation together, they joked that their day-to-day lives are all about sweatpants and Postmates now.

Ashley and Jared were in Hawaii for six days together, and Haibon said that when it was time to separate, he realized that he doesn’t want to leave her. They may not both be living in Los Angeles where Iaconetti is based yet, but it sounds as if that may be the case sooner rather than later.

“We just went to Hawaii last weekend and we spent six straight days with each other. Pretty much every minute of those days and then when I left her for the first time I was just like, ‘I don’t want to leave you.’ That was a big moment for me when I said this is life long, life partner stuff.”

While Ashley and Jared seem quite serious as a couple already, they told Entertainment Tonight that they did move somewhat slowly at first. The Bachelor in Paradise stars kept things pretty private when they first got romantic a few months ago, and they said that they weren’t in a rush to tell one another “I love you.” However, Haibon does now refer to Iaconetti as the “love of my life” and admits he’s told her he’s addicted and completely obsessed with her.

The Bachelor in Paradise stars do anticipate moving in with one another sometime within the next year, but Iaconetti says that she wants to be engaged before taking that step. Ashley says that Jared can propose whenever he wants and she’d say yes, but they maintain that for now, they’re focused on being together and not jumping into marriage talks quite yet.

Are Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon the real deal? Could they be the next Bachelor in Paradise couple to tie the knot and start having babies? Things certainly do seem to be moving fairly quickly for this couple now that they’re officially together, but fans seem to love the idea of them together romantically and think that a wedding just might be in their future.