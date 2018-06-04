Prince Harry Makes Surprising Announcement About 2020 Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex paused newlywed life to share some major news.

Prince Harry made a very significant announcement today, June 4, declaring that the 2020 Invictus Games will be held in The Hague, a city in the Netherlands.

In a statement issued to his constituents and all others, the new Duke of Sussex said, “I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020.”

He added that “the city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries. The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely.”

A global sporting event founded for wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who are either currently serving or are veterans, the Invictus Games are significant to the royals as well as countless others across Great Britain and the world as a whole for the worthy cause it represents.

As described on the official website, the event instills the “power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider-understanding and respect of all those who serve their country.”

For the 2020 games, 19 nations will compete in nine different sporting events. These events will include athletics, archery, road cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, swimming, and wheelchair rugby.

Furthermore, in his statement, Harry remarked that “we have already seen in London, Orlando, and Toronto just how exciting hosting the Invictus Games can be, and I know this will be an incredible experience for everyone in the Hague as they embrace the Invictus spirit in 2020.”

New Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has also shown her public support for the Invictus Games. She and the prince made their first official public appearance together at the Toronto Games back in September 2017, in which she was also present for the opening ceremonies.

Along with that appearance, she also attended both the U.K. trials and a reception for the fourth annual Games in April.

The prince has been an active contributor to the Invictus Games Foundation since he first attended the games held in London in 2014. This sparked Harry’s curiosity and wish to participate, as well as having seen the Warrior Games in the U.S. in 2013.

As for the 2018 Invictus Games, they will take place in Sydney, Australia in October.