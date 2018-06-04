Jenna Dewan Flaunts Sexy Body In Denim Jumpsuit While Shopping In Santa Barbara

Jenna Dewan was snapped out and about with her father this weekend.

She may feel terrible thanks to the divorce, but Jenna Dewan certainly looked like heaven as the paparazzi snapped her in a cute denim jumpsuit that showed off all her curves while she was out shopping in Santa Barbara, CA, with her father.

After nine years and one child with now-ex-husband Channing Tatum, the Daily Mail reports that Jenna Dewan is enjoying the single life and is happy to be on the hunt for a new man.

She and her father, Darryll, were spotted leaving the Kimpton Canary Hotel in Santa Barbara on Sunday, June 3, which is where she flaunted her slim curves in the denim jumpsuit.

Jenna Dewan paired her denim jumpsuit with a pair of tan wedges, minimal makeup, and gold hoop earrings.

You can check out the pictures of the actress at the Daily Mail link, above.

Billboard Awards- ‘twas such a fun night!!! Thank you for having me! #bbmas pic.twitter.com/KjjhVn4E8h — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) May 21, 2018

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenna Dewan is certainly keeping herself busy in the wake of her divorce. It’s just been announced that the actress will be co-starring alongside Wanda Sykes and Sarah Hyland in a film called The Wedding Year, which will feature an ensemble cast that also includes Family Guy star Patrick Warburton and Pitch Perfect star Anna Camp.

The film, which will be directed by Legally Blonde director Robert Luketic, is a comedy that will focus on a marriage-phobic wedding photographer that covers 15 weddings in just as many days while dealing with the pressures of her boyfriend, who wants nothing more than to walk down the aisle with her.

The Wedding Year is currently filming in Los Angeles, which could explain why Dewan vacationed, however briefly, in Santa Barbara as she needed to be close by in case she was needed on set to film.

Dewan has also said that she’s “excited” for the film on her Twitter.

Excited for this one! https://t.co/q9U8YWARhP — Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) May 30, 2018

But Jenna Dewan isn’t just known as an actress, especially these days. Lately, she’s been branding herself as a bit of a lifestyle enthusiast, where she takes to her personal YouTube page to share some of her favorite recipes. Most recently, she shared her favorite recipe for pesto, which was provided by Toni Toney, and was boasted to be a “vegan” and “healthy” recipe that she wanted her followers to enjoy. Judging by the comments, they did exactly that.

Jenna Dewan has also, as of late, been featured heavily on the hit NBC show, World of Dance.