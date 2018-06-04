‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Theresa Fights For Brady, Claire & Tripp Cross The Line

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that the soap is setting up for a dramatic week in Salem. DOOL fans will see some of this week’s biggest storylines begin play out on Monday, June 4.

According to Soap Hub, Days of our Lives viewers will watch as Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) continues to fight for Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Theresa has been through a terrible ordeal, and she’s made some big mistakes. However, leaving Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) behind with Matteo was one of the biggest.

When Chloe returned home to Salem she was furious to learn that Theresa had escaped Matteo’s clutches only to return home and not breath a word of her capture to authorities. Chloe decided to tell Brady everything that went down in Mexico, and he was shocked to learn that Theresa would leave Chloe behind in danger.

Of course, Days of our Lives fans saw Theresa apologize, but it seems Brady is very angry about her betrayal. This week, Theresa will stop at nothing to win Brady back, and she’ll pull out all the stops. It seems that the youngest Donovan sister doesn’t care who she has to run over to get what she wants.

In the latest #DAYS, Brady is shocked to find his past waiting for him at home.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/FQWKi0Iwqw — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile, as Brady and Theresa are being torn apart, Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) and Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) are getting closer. As many Days of our Lives viewers already know, Tripp has harbored feelings for Claire for months. However, her relationship with Theo Carver stopped him from doing anything about it. Eventually, he moved on to Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal). However, Ciara has been unable to get intimate with Tripp due to the PTSD she still feels after being raped by her former step-brother, Chase Jennings.

Ciara told Tripp that she didn’t want to date him anymore, and ran to her mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) for advice. However, when Claire returned home after being dumped by Theo, she and Tripp decided to comfort one another. This week they’ll cross the line and get intimate, and of course Ciara will walk in on the whole thing.

Tripp and Ciara are partners in crime! #DAYS pic.twitter.com/RKerFCQLKr — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 27, 2018

In addition to the latest couple’s drama in Salem, Days of our Lives fans will also see news that Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) is being released from the mental institution circulate around Salem. Hope will inform JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) of the news, and he will likely not take it well considering that Ben killed his ex-girlfriend, Paige, and has been tormenting his sister, Abigail (Marci Miller) for years.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.